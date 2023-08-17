The city of Owensboro had a “happy anomaly” of a year in terms of revenue in fiscal year 2022-23, with the city receiving higher-than-expected income from occupational and net profits taxes, insurance license taxes and interest income.

City Finance Director Angela Waninger told Owensboro city commissioners Tuesday the city ended the fiscal year on June 30 with a budget surplus of $6.1 million. The city brought in $70.521 million in revenue while having $64.420 million in expenses.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.