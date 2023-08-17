The city of Owensboro had a “happy anomaly” of a year in terms of revenue in fiscal year 2022-23, with the city receiving higher-than-expected income from occupational and net profits taxes, insurance license taxes and interest income.
City Finance Director Angela Waninger told Owensboro city commissioners Tuesday the city ended the fiscal year on June 30 with a budget surplus of $6.1 million. The city brought in $70.521 million in revenue while having $64.420 million in expenses.
The city budgeted for $74.107 million in projected revenue and $73.344 in projected expenses. The budget projections included American Rescue Plan Act funds that weren’t allocated, which led to both projections being higher than the realized income or expenses.
For example, the city had budgeted to transfer $2.5 million each to Owensboro Municipal Utilities and Regional Water Resource Agency in ARPA dollars for projects that did not occur during the fiscal year. Those funds will be transferred in the future.
Expenses were lower because the city saved $1.689 million in personnel costs due to vacancies, Waninger said. The city also saved on maintenance, supplies, utilities and in other areas.
The city had a “record year” in revenue from occupational taxes, net profits taxes, property taxes, interest income and insurance license fees.
For example, the city anticipated receiving $22.275 million in occupational tax revenue. The actual revenue was $22.875 million.
Insurance license fees brought in $7.226 million in revenue, while the city budgeted for $6.80 million. The city received $5.847 million in net profits income while anticipating $4 million from that revenue stream.
“We had record levels of activity” in occupational taxes and net profits taxes, said Waninger, who added that net profits receipts can be hard to estimate. “It was just a pleasant surprise in the net (profits) income.”
Higher-than-anticipated occupational and net profits revenue was the result of business growth and increased wages, Waninger said.
“It’s organic growth,” she said.
In interest income, the city anticipated receiving $175,000. Due to rising interest rates, the city received $1.7 million, Waninger said.
Property taxes brought in $204,683 more than budgeted, primarily through vehicle taxes.
“I think this year is a happy anomaly” in terms of revenue, she said.
City officials studied lowering occupational and insurance tax premium tax rates last year.
The city found lowering the rates to 2017 levels would have resulted in a person making $50,000 annually saving $7.50 every two weeks in taxes. A person with a $125,000 house would have saved $14 annually in insurance taxes.
But city expenses were estimated to reduce the city’s surplus from $29.6 million to $5.687 million by fiscal year 2027-28.
The figure would be slightly less now, because those expenses included operations costs, maintenance and debt service on a transient boat dock, which commissioners later decided not to pursue.
The city will have increased expenses going forward, including higher employee costs due to the city enacting a new pay scale for the 2023-24 FY.
“Do we look to have $6.1 million in surpluses every year?,” Waninger said. “We do not.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
