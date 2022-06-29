Fireworks have been lighting up the night sky around Owensboro for days now.
But the big party is coming Monday with the city’s annual All-American Fourth of July downtown.
It kicks off at 5 p.m. with ZoCephus & FunkNasty, a band rooted in funk, blues and soul, performing on the riverfront.
It’s led by Alonzo (Zo) Pennington, a western Kentucky guitarist with two decades of experience.
At 7 p.m., The Downtown Band, a 10-piece Nashville-based band with a full brass section, will return to Owensboro for its annual Independence Day performance.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said food and other vendors will be on streets near the riverfront.
The Downtown Band will perform until 9:15 p.m. when a 15-minute fireworks show will light up the sky from four locations around town.
Ross said fireworks will be shot at the riverfront, Centre Court/Shifley Park, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing (the old G.E. Motors plant).
People will not be allowed onto any of those sites except the riverfront.
He said the four locations allow people to either gather at the riverfront or watch from their backyards.
People can listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks are choreographed on WBKR FM 92.5.
Ross said the roof of the Locust Street Parking Garage will be reserved for people who have a handicap parking permit.
There is no charge for them to park there.
He said people with limited mobility who want to go to the riverfront can get a free golf cart shuttle from the Locust Street garage between 7 and 10 p.m.
The Owensboro Convention Center’s annual 4th Fest presented by Kentucky Legend starts at 4 p.m. there.
There are free activities and inflatables in the exhibit halls.
Parking is $10 at the convention center.
There is no charge to park on city streets.
Activities for younger children include the Bouncer Maze, Bucky’s Pirate Ship and games such as the Duck Pond.
Older children can enjoy the Rock Wall and Spider Climb, Toxic Warrior Jump, Extreme Chaos Obstacle Course and Extreme Dance Party.
Concessions include Black Angus burgers, Kentucky Legend hot dogs, jumbo Bavarian soft pretzels, cotton candy, ice cream and more.
Exhibit Hall terrace seating is $9 or $80 for a table of eight.
Pier seating is $12 or $130 for a table of 10.
All-American seating on the third floor with a buffet dinner is $35 per person.
And the Red-Hot VIP seating on the third floor with a buffet dinner and drink tickets is $450 per table.
Tickets are available at OwensboroTickets.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.