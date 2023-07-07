I grew up with the growth of fireworks.
And how well I remembered that earlier this week, when my neighborhood literally exploded with the explosions of the Fourth of July.
A long time ago, when I was little more than a leaf on the tree of childhood, the big bang for the Fourth of July was a little noisemaker we called a firecracker.
No, I can’t stop the steady advancements in the world of fireworks. But I can say they’ve prompted a lot of enjoyment.
I had never been to the city’s annual fireworks display, but I went this year, and it was worth an old man’s time and effort. And if I can add another year to my present 91, I’ll go back next year. Can’t let all of that good stuff be gobbled up by our wonderful youngsters.
• Heading off into a forbidden direction, I had one of my readers recently ask me why I have insisted on shying away from politics. She was a nice lady and seemed to think I was a little remiss in my role of column writer.
With just a touch of humor, I told the lady I would have to take on a totally different political stance in order to give today’s political picture something worth looking at. In other words, I would have to be half Republican, half Democrat and half ridiculous.
But I really wouldn’t do that any more than I would turn back my mother’s love or my pastor’s caring for my soul — or tell everybody how crazy I am about today’s grocery prices.
See what you did, nice lady? Even though your intentions were good, your ability to almost restarted an old man’s dedicated promise to not do something that could start a political war. Who would want that when what we have is already politically corrupt?
That’s it. The next time I write about politics will be the day tears will roll down my cheeks when I’m in the hospital and somebody calls the coroner.
In the meantime, I’m going to search for something that will resurrect my eyesight, put my last car back into my garage, get my driver’s license out of the shredder and sell about 50 years of my 91 to somebody who thinks it would be nice to be an old foggy.
• Somebody recently asked me if I think the folks at the Messenger-Inquirer are trying to set a world record for aged column writers, and I answered no, that they are only trying to make me a little better.
Prior to the illness that took away my bride’s mental capabilities and eventually her life, she told me never to get out of the journalism business.
Column writing is only a small segment of journalism, but I’m trying, honey. I’m trying.
