A father and daughter that lost nine family members and their home to a fire in 2014, and later sued an Owensboro homebuilding company over whether the company had contracted with the family to build them a free new home, is set for trial next year.
Chad Watson and Kylie Watson filed suit against Jagoe Homes in 2015, claiming the company breached their contract with them when it withdrew its offer to build them a new home. The family is suing for $267,000, which court records list as the value of the home.
The Jan. 30, 2014, fire in Depoy, near Greenville, killed LaRae Watson, 35; Madison Watson, 15; Kaitlyn Watson, 14; Morgan Watson, 13; Emily Watson, 9; Samuel Watson, 8; Raegan Watson, 6; and 4-year-old twins Mark Watson and Nathaniel Watson. Investigators believe the fire was started by a heater in the room where the entire family was sleeping. The fire was ruled accidental.
Chad Watson and Kylie Watson, his daughter, managed to escape the home. They were treated for burns at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville and released about two weeks after the fire.
In a Feb. 4, 2014 story in the Messenger-Inquirer, Scott Jagoe, one of the partners in Jagoe Homes, said the company had offered to build a new home for Chad and Kylie Watson. Jagoe said the materials would be donated by contractors, with Jagoe Homes providing additional funds as needed, and the home’s design would be “totally dependent on what Chad and Kylie want to do.”
Jagoe Homes withdrew the offer to build the home in March 2015. In previous court filings, the Watsons claim they had agreed on what kind of house would be built and were looking for suitable sites when the offer was withdrawn.
The case was previously dismissed in Daviess Circuit Court, but the state Court of Appeals ruled the case could go forward in 2017.
In a 19-page opinion, the Appeals Court judges said there was what could be considered a contract between the Watsons and Jagoe Homes for the company to build the home in exchange for the family participating in the publicity surrounding Jagoe’s work.
In a trial memorandum filed earlier this month, attorneys for Jagoe Homes argue there was no contract because Jagoe Homes’ offer would have gone forward “with or without Chad’s contribution to Jagoe’s ‘goodwill.’ ” There was no written agreement where Watson would promote good will toward Jagoe homes in exchange for a home, Jagoe’s attorneys wrote.
The company’s intent was “unambiguously charitable in nature, and was not contractual,” Jagoe’s attorneys say in the memo, and claim Watson failed to acquire property where the home he’d picked out could be built.
In their pretrial memo, which was also filed this month, attorneys for the Watsons argue Jagoe Homes “obtained good will from the public notice of their intent to build the home, through much publicity in their market area.”
At the time the agreement was withdrawn, the Watsons had presented a specific lot to see if it was suitable for the new home, Watson’s attorneys said in the memo.
The trial was set for this year, but Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington rescheduled it to June 1, 2022, due to an issue with potential jurors being occupied with other trials, Wethington said in a hearing with attorneys on Tuesday.
The next pretrial conference on the case is set for January.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
