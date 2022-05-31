The annual memorial sermon to the James S. Jackson Post G.A.R. was preached by The Rev. E. E. Smith at the Fourth Street Presbyterian Church ON Sunday morning, and the union veterans, of whom only a small number remain, attended in body. Rev. Smith began by telling what the veterans had done and congratulating them on the passing of the feeling of bitterness between the wearers of the blue and the wearers of the grey, giving an example of the fact that the old G.A.R. solders had asked him, son of a Confederate veteran, to preach a memorial sermon to them.

• May 30, 1922, before nightfall, Owensboro citizens must raise $22,000 or the hope of getting the normal school for Owensboro will be lost. Leading businessmen of the city met at the Chamber of Commerce last night and went into the situation thoroughly. Twenty-four men will start a canvass this morning for the remainder of subscriptions to make up the necessary $100,000. L.D. Ray stated that he would start subscriptions on the last round with a $2,000 raise of the previous subscription of McAtee, Lyddane and Ray.

• May 31, the combined efforts of Deputy Sheriff Dick Cashen and Len Dawson, a woman attendant from the Hopkinsville hospital, were required to subdue Mary Howard, another woman, living in Alexander alley yesterday to remove her to the city for transfer to the hospital. When the officers went to her home to bring her into town she flourished a broad ace and had two heavy sad irons and a heavy poker as defense weapons. The woman had been adjudged of unsound mind in circuit court.

• June 1, Richland’s business district was gutted by fire early this morning. A large brick building belonging to the Odd Fellows and Knights of Pythias burned. William Herman had a large double store, one hardware and the other general merchandise in the building. He also lost two warehouses and a barn. The fire started in a warehouse in the rear of the Herman store and blazed to William Bullock’s store.

• June 2, bringing to a close a successful year’s work, the Woman’s Club entertained with its annual Mothers’ and Daughters’ Banquet at the Chamber of Commerce with 85 guests in attendance. The tables were beautifully decorated with summer flowers for the occasion. Miss Annabelle Wright gave the talk to mothers and Mrs. James Keeley the talk to daughters. Mrs. R. E. Morrison told of “What Our Daughters Mean to Us.”

• June 3, Portland, Ore., is claiming Nondas Wayne of Owensboro as her own in some very lengthy notices on her appearance there at the Orpheum theatre with the Harry Carroll revue. Robert Wayne was leading man in stock in Portland, and Miss Wayne took child parts in “Mrs. Wiggs of the Cabbage Patch,” “Mary Jane’s Pa,” and “Seven Sisters,” and other productions in which she was very favorably received by Portland audiences.

50 Years Ago

• May 30, 1972, the art work of Doug Howard will be exhibited throughout the month of June in the public library, sponsored by Owensboro Art Guild. The show that opens Thursday will include a variety of media. Howard is exhibiting paintings in oil, acrylic and ink wash, as well as drawings in pen and ink and in pencil. For several years, the artist has entered and exhibited in the annual art guild shows and was recipient of the Holder Motor Company Purchase Award in the 1971 juried show.

• May 31, Mr. Wiggs Department Stores Inc. of Cleveland, Ohio, has announced the acquisition of two Value Village department stores from Kroger Inc. A spokesman for Mr. Wiggs said that the transfer of the stores, located in Owensboro and Lexington, became effective on Monday, May 29. The renovation, expected to be completed in four months, will separate every department in the store into a “specialty shop.” A grand opening will be held within 60-90 days.

• June 1, Owensboro will apply for a $544,000 Neighborhood Development Program grant to revitalize the downtown area through the Municipal Housing Authority, despite apprehension concerning the outcome of the Daviess County jail located in the project’s target area. If the application is approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the county fiscal court would be forced to renovate the jail or accept a fair market value price for the facility and relocate it elsewhere.

• June 2, a crowd of about 3,000 watched from sidewalks, street-front doors and windows early Thursday afternoon as the traditional parade down main street kicked off the 14th annual Muhlenberg County Coal Festival. The day was highlighted by the crowning of Rhonda Moore as queen of the annual coal festival. The parade was headed by a color guard of boy scouts from Troop 40 of Greenville. There were cheerleaders and bands.