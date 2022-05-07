RonSonlyn Clark brings her more than 30 years of experience in counseling to Boulware Mission to assist in expanding its services to help more people.

Clark not only brings experience in substance use and addiction recovery treatment, but she will also work to develop an Gambling Addiction Treatment Program for Boulware, being one of only 10 globally with certification to train providers to treat gambling addictions, according to an announcement from Boulware.

Clark announced her retirement as the senior director of substance use and prevention at RiverValley Behavioral Health, a position she held for nearly 20 years, at the end of March.

However, she said she just could not stay away and soon found herself taking on the part-time position with Boulware.

“I missed working in the field, but I didn’t want to go back full-time and I have known many of the staff here in excess of 20 years,” she said. “I think I’m bringing some fresh eyes to look at things and energy to help with some of the projects they have.”

Clark began her career in substance use treatment and prevention more than 33 years ago at the Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville starting as a vocational counselor for patients who had chronic mental illness before becoming director for the treatment program.

She then moved to Owensboro to work with individuals in recovery through OASIS in 1997 before finally landing at RVBH just three years later.

Clark said she was drawn to Boulware because of its faith-based approach to recovery, which she said plays a significant part in the process for many who are overcoming substance use issues.

“I’ve got a lot of contacts, I’ve got a lot of experience; I can bring people together and I think I can bring a new look to things and enhance what they’ve already got,” she said.

The goal, she said, is to help build the programs transitional housing program, develop a disordered gambling treatment program as well as counseling and grant writing.

Clark will still continue other part-time work teaching with Western Kentucky University as well as with the Indiana University Problem Gambling Program.

“I’m not ready to just stop,” she said. “I like to work and I truly believe … God gives us abilities and talents and we’re supposed to leave the world a better place than what it was before we got here and I think that’s what I want to continue to do.”

Amy Sims Pride, Boulware executive director, said she believes Clark will bring valuable knowledge to the organization to help it prosper, grow and assist as many people as possible in their recovery process.

“We think we will be able to help more people here in Owensboro because many times, gambling and alcoholism and drug use go hand-in-hand, and having her expertise will definitely benefit our clients and help them work through situations,” she said.

Clark joins two other counselors with Boulware, offering more than 75 years experience altogether.

