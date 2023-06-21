The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s annual Parade of Homes is normally this weekend.
But this year, it’s been moved to July 29-30 and August 5-6.
Benny Clark, owner of Homes by Benny Clark, didn’t get the message in time.
He had already scheduled two showings for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The owners will be moving in in a week,” Clark said Tuesday. “I can’t wait until August.”
Clark started building houses 40 years ago and is a regular at the Parade of Homes.
One house is at 5800 St. Lawrence Road near Knottsville. The other is at 6485 Boston-Laffoon Road near Whitesville.
Both homes are 2,000 square feet, one-story, age-in-place houses.
More from this section
Clark said he no longer builds in subdivisions.
“I build on people’s land now,” he said. “I like that better. A lot of builders burn out and retire. But I still have a passion for it.”
Clark got his start in home building in 1994, when he and Circuit Judge Garland Howard began developing Sycamore Square, a 24-unit upscale residential project bordered by the riverbank and First, Sycamore and Poplar streets.
Together, they developed more than 150 mostly upscale homes and condos.
When Howard retired at the end of 1999, Clark bought his interest in the company and changed the name to Homes By Benny Clark.
In 2006, Clark developed River Crest, a townhome complex near English Park.
He began his career as an apartment handyman 50 years ago.
Clark has built more than 300 custom homes and was inducted into the Kentucky Housing Hall of Fame in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.