Kevin Wells was never interested in watches until last year, when his mother passed away, leaving him with his father’s old watches.
Starting to wear them just for sentimental value, Wells soon became fascinated by every aspect of a timepiece — from the band to the intricate, tiny gears that help propel the hands that tell time.
Now, he owns about 50 watches and sells about five a day on eBay or his Facebook page, Wells Watches.
Wells has become immersed in every aspect of refurbishing a watch, from start to finish.
“This one for example, I got it in and it came in like this, but it didn’t have a battery. So I’ll take the watch apart, put in a new battery, clean it, order a new band for it and put it on,” he said, displaying an Invicta watch in his garage.
“Sometimes the hands don’t work correctly, so I’ll take the hands off and readjust them correctly. I’ll polish it up, and then I’ll do a photo shoot with it and post it on eBay or Facebook marketplace. And they sell, and I do it again.”
With less than two years of experience in the watch industry, Wells said his education on fixing and repairing them is an “ongoing process.” He said he’s constantly watching YouTube videos and reading manuals on the subject.
“My wife will tell me, ‘You spend way too much online looking at watches!’ ” he joked.
Watches appeal to Wells for two main reasons.
First, Wells said he admires the craftsmanship that goes back to the 16th century.
“They really haven’t changed since then. There’s been a few refinements, but for the most part it’s been doing this since watches were invented,” he said, adding, “I just love the inside of a watch. A lot of people just don’t realize how many parts they have.”
Moreover, watches are a throwback to a more refined era, before smartphones and social media took hold of society, according to Wells.
“I just think they’re classy,” he said. “A man that has a watch on knows what he’s doing. He has his stuff together. He’s not relying on a phone and social media and stuff like that.
“That’s the way I feel about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.