WATCH MAN

Kevin Wells, of Wells Watches, holds up one of his watches that he is repairing Tuesday in his shop in his home garage Owensboro.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Kevin Wells was never interested in watches until last year, when his mother passed away, leaving him with his father’s old watches.

Starting to wear them just for sentimental value, Wells soon became fascinated by every aspect of a timepiece — from the band to the intricate, tiny gears that help propel the hands that tell time.

