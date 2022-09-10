Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said her office is seeking about 80 more workers to man the polls on Election Day.
McCarty said on Friday that she has about 120 workers, but would like to have 200 to run the 12 voting locations.
“That way if someone is sick or whatever, they’ll have replacements and all that kind of stuff,” she said.
If more people don’t sign up, voters may face longer lines and delays when they show up to cast their ballot, according to McCarty.
Helping out on Election Day isn’t just a way to serve the community; it also comes with financial benefits — $25 to attend a four-hour training class and another $150 for working on Election Day.
However, McCarty acknowledged that being a poll worker is a big responsibility and a time commitment.
“The responsibility of poll worker is they carry out the election process. When you pull in, they check you in, give you the ballots you need. They also make sure when you put ballot in scanner, it goes in and doesn’t jam. They’re doing basic operations,” she said.
“You have to show up at 5 a.m. and you don’t leave until 6 p.m. It’s hard to get people to commit for that 12-13 hour day. You’re also learning some election law, and how to set up everything and take it down after voting closes.”
Workers helping out with early voting have an even greater time commitment, she added.
People interested in working can contact McCarty at lmccarty@daviessky.org, call her office at 270-685-8434, or stop by the Clerk’s Office and pick up an application and paperwork with information about the job. Applicants must be registered to vote to be a poll worker, McCarty said.
The training classes are scheduled for Oct. 20 at 10 a.m and 2 p.m., and Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The deadline to apply to be a poll worker is Oct. 1, and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.
