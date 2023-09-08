With the Nov. 7 general election two months away, the Daviess County Clerk’s Office finds itself short of poll workers.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty said she’s lacking 35 poll workers to complete the 200 needed to man the 14 voting sites for election day, along with the three days of early voting — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2-4.
By moving away from precinct polling sites and going to the voting centers, McCarty said the number of poll workers needed has reduced from 300 to 200, but more poll workers are needed at each site.
“We are processing large numbers of people on election day and early voting,” McCarty said. “Back in 2020, the (Owensboro) Sportscenter processed over 4,000 people. …With the precincts, you had a specific number of people because that’s where they had to vote. But with the voting center, they can come from anywhere. So the design is to process large numbers of people.”
According to McCarty, another challenge is to have an even number of registered Democrats and Republicans who work the polls and the reserves needed to fill a spot if a poll worker has to miss because of sickness or an unexpected circumstance.
McCarty said recruiting poll workers is difficult not only because of people leading busier lives but also because of the contentiousness of politics.
“We’ve had people not come back to be poll workers because they’re afraid of how the political climate is,” McCarty said.
To meet the requirements to be a poll worker, a person must be 18 years old and a registered voter in Daviess County. There is also a mandatory training with two dates to choose from — Oct. 20 or Oct. 23.
McCarty said Daviess Fiscal Court did raise the poll worker pay rate from $150 to $175 for election day. Poll workers also receive an additional $25 for attending the training.
And for the general election, poll workers will be assigned to one of 14 voting centers — Owensboro Sportscenter, H.L. Neblett Community Center, Owensboro Christian Church, Third Baptist Church, Daviess County Middle School, Audubon Elementary School, Legacy Church, Yellow Creek Baptist Church, St. Martin Catholic Church parish hall, Masonville Baptist Church, St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church parish hall, Whitesville Baptist Church, Mary Carrico Catholic Church gymnasium and Utica Fire Department.
“Our people work well together,” McCarty said. “We have very few problems at the polls.”
To apply to become a poll worker go to www.daviessky.org/elections.
