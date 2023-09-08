With the Nov. 7 general election two months away, the Daviess County Clerk’s Office finds itself short of poll workers.

County Clerk Leslie McCarty said she’s lacking 35 poll workers to complete the 200 needed to man the 14 voting sites for election day, along with the three days of early voting — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2-4.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.