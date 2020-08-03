The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is in limbo while awaiting guidance on how to proceed with the upcoming election in November.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said until a plan is released by the state Board of Elections, county officials have no answers on whether there will be expanded absentee voting, if early voting will be expanded and how in-person voting will be handled on election day.
The COVID-19 pandemic greatly altered this year’s primary election, and Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams agreed to a bipartisan plan that allowed everyone to vote absentee due to the pandemic. In-person voting was limited to just one voting center in some counties, including Daviess County.
Local plans have to wait until the state Board of Elections agrees on a plan, McCarty said.
A state board of elections task force began meeting in July. Jared Dearing, executive director of the state Board of Elections, said previously the task force will come up with options and provide them to Beshear’s office, and Beshear and Adams will make the decision on how to go forward.
Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the county clerk’s office, said county officials will start contacting poll workers once the office knows what the state’s plan is going to be. Adams previously put out a call for more poll workers, citing the need to have more in-person voting in November than was available in places during the primary.
McCarty said most of Daviess County’s poll workers are of retirement age. They are in the high-risk categories” for serious illness from COVID-19, she said.
“It is concerning for us, but we have had some inquiries from people who aren’t in that category,” McCarty said.
When asked if there were any incentives to draw poll workers, House said, “if we face an issue, we can offer a little more, but that will be up to Fiscal Court.”
Most votes in June were cast by absentee ballot because the state’s plan expanded absentee voting due to the pandemic. McCarty said the office is receiving requests from people who want to vote absentee in November, but for now, absentee voting is limited to people with health issues that prevent them from voting in person, and to people who will be out of town on election day.
House said people requesting absentee ballots “say, ‘With COVID, I don’t want to get out,’ ” and that’s not an option right now.
Expanded absentee voting for November would create significant work for the clerk’s office, based on the high number of people who vote in presidential election years, McCarty said.
“I would definitely like to have more early voting, where you could come into the office or another location” and vote by machine, McCarty said. Early voting was also expanded for the primary.
“The expanded absentee is daunting, but not impossible. But the sheer volume is going to make it hard.”
McCarty said she hopes state officials will make plans for November in the near future.
“The sooner we know, the better prepared we can be,” she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
