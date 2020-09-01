After three weeks of searching through ballot envelopes when a discrepancy was found between two reports on the June primary, employees of the Daviess County Clerk’s Office found 66 ballots that had not been recorded.
Of those 66, some were found to have been properly rejected but not included in the total of rejected ballots. But for 55 ballots found, it is unclear if they should have been counted, and seven were found that should have been counted.
The discrepancy will lead to more checks of how absentee ballots are handled in the upcoming general election, which again will involve a large number of absentee ballots.
“We are going to do our best to make sure it won’t happen again,” County Clerk Leslie McCarty said Monday. The discrepancy “just makes me sick,” she said.
Anyone could vote absentee during the primary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the county’s required election report to a Daviess County grand jury, the clerk’s office reported receiving 16,103 absentee ballots during the May primary.
Daviess County was chosen for an elections audit and sent its grand jury report to the state. As part of the audit, the office generated a second report that found 15,297 absentee ballots had been counted, and 740 had been rejected. That added up to only 16,037 ballots, a 66 ballot difference.
Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the office, said once the difference in totals was discovered, officials initially believed more ballots had been rejected than reported in the total, but that theory was later dismissed.
According to an addendum to the county’s elections report that will be presented to the grand jury this week, officials then began going through all of the absentee inner and outer envelopes by hand to find out where the 66 ballots had gone. All of the materials from the primary have been kept in secure storage.
“Me and another co-worker went down and went through all 32,000 of those (envelopes) one by one,” said Tonya Payne, who works in the clerk’s office’s elections department. “That’s how we found it.”
The addendum says 55 inner envelopes were found together in a stack that “appeared to have not been opened and scanned into a voting machine.” Officials believe those ballots were either received without ballot stubs, which would have made them invalid, or that election workers removed the stubs, which was part of processing absentee ballots, and then mistakenly put them in the wrong pile without actually running the ballots through the machine.
The Republican and Democrat members of the county board of elections were consulted and “seemed to lean toward the rejection theory,” the addendum said. But House said there’s no way to know if those ballots should have counted or not.
Seven ballots were found that officials determined should have been counted. Throughout the 32,000 envelopes, five opened inner envelopes were found with their ballots still inside. Officials believe those ballots should have been counted but weren’t. Two other ballots were found with unopened inner envelopes and stubs attached that should also have been counted.
Four ballots were found in their outer envelopes without an inner envelope. Since both the inner and outer envelope are required for a ballot to be valid, officials determined those ballots should have been reported as rejected.
“It took 20 days to find this, in between trying to get ready for the next election,” House said. The errors are believed to be unintentional, he said.
The processing of ballots was recorded so the clerk’s office staff has been going through the tapes to see if they can find when the 55 ballots were misplaced. Election workers had different methods for processing ballots.
The office is putting measures in place to account for absentee ballot processing in the November election. For example, Payne said officials are considering having ballot processors work in pairs with limited numbers of ballots at a time, and keeping records of how many ballots in each batch were processed and rejected.
All workers will be trained to handle ballots in a uniform way, House said.
The measures will add more time to the counting of absentee ballots, House said.
Absentee voting will be limited for the general election compared to the primary. Early voting, instead of absentee, is being encouraged by all the county clerks, House said.
The misplaced ballots “makes us all sick,” House said, “especially in this era where no one trusts the absentee ballots.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
