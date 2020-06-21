As of Friday, the final set of absentee ballots had been sent out by the Daviess County Clerk’s office in anticipation of Tuesday’s primary election.
The clerk’s office sent out 18,649 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary. All registered voters were eligible to vote absentee in the primary, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday afternoon, 9,712 ballots had been mailed back, county Clerk Leslie McCarty said. People who haven’t filled out their ballots yet still have time.
“If you’re going to mail it in, they have to be postmarked by Tuesday,” McCarty said. Voters can also bring their ballots to the county house downtown and place them in the secure drop box.
The final preparation for the primary will be made on Monday, when clerk’s office workers begin setting up voting stations in the Owensboro Sportscenter, the one polling place that will be open in the county on Tuesday. Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the office, said the Sportscenter will have 10 stations where voters can check in, 100 voting stations and 10 machines where paper ballots will be deposited after voting.
The National Guard will have staff on hand to clean each voting station between uses and to help with social distancing of voters.
A lawsuit filed against several counties that also have one precinct on Election Day resulted in a victory for the counties, so Daviess County officials did not have to create another polling place.
“We are in the clear, and the big counties are in the clear,” McCarty said.
Officials are unsure how many people will turn out to vote in person on Tuesday. During the 2016 primary, 14,369 Daviess County residents voted, or 21% of the county’s registered voters.
House said voter turnout for this year’s primary could be as high as 26% in the county, assuming everyone who requested an absentee ballot sends it back, House said.
There has been some confusion in some ballots that have been returned, such as voters voting for two presidential candidates in the Democratic primary, McCarty said. “A lot of people don’t understand the primary at all,” she said.
“The good thing is we haven’t gotten any write-isn for Chuck Norris or Jesus,” McCarty said.
People who need to vote in advance of Tuesday can vote Monday in the clerk’s office. An appointment isn’t needed, but social distancing is practiced in the office, House said previously.
The U.S. Postal Service was also to deliver the ballots efficiently, with ballots that the office sent out Wednesday morning reaching voters that afternoon.
“We couldn’t ask for a better partner,” McCarty said.
Some election results will be available on Tuesday night, such as the results of the in-person voting at the Sportscenter and the early in-person voting at the courthouse. The final results don’t have to be ready until June 30, a date chosen to give ballots mailed on Tuesday time to arrive, and for any questions about voter signatures to be resolved by election workers.
“We hope to have the majority of the ballots counted by the 23rd,” House said.
McCarty said there has been no discussion about if there will need to be any changes to the way the general election is held in November.
“We are … trying to stay focused on the present,” McCarty said. “We’ve pushed the fall to the backs of our minds.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.