The Daviess County Clerk’s Office had requested the state send the county six absentee ballot drop-off boxes for the fall election. But, County Clerk Leslie McCarty said she was expecting the state to send just three.
Late Wednesday, however, the county received more drop-off boxes than they’d actually requested, meaning the county could have more drop-off sites than officials had anticipated.
“We asked for six and we got eight,” not counting the box already installed at the county courthouse, McCarty said Thursday.
The plan, McCarty said, is to have all of the boxes in place by Friday in locations that have already been arranged. McCarty said officials will figure out what to do with the extra boxes at a later day.
“We haven’t had a chance to talk about it, with everything going on,” McCarty said.
The “everything” occupying clerk’s office staffers is early voting, which began Tuesday. As of Thursday afternoon, 4,748 county residents had voted early, either at the former Burkes department store in Towne Square Mall or at the courthouse.
“For the most part, it’s going smoothly,” McCarty said of early voting. “I can’t believe it’s only day two of early voting and we’ve had such high numbers.”
McCarty said most of the early voters so far seem to be people over the age of 65, who would be considered high risk of serious complications if they contract the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
McCarty attributed the interest in early voting to “the controversy surrounding mail-in ballots.”
“They don’t trust the system,” she said.
The absentee ballot drop boxes will also be under video camera surveillance. Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the office, said ballots will be collected from the boxes daily.
Once all of the drop-off boxes are in place, the locations will be the Daviess County Courthouse; Towne Square Mall at the old Burkes location; Whitesville City Hall; Daviess County Public Library; Doodlebugs Grocery on Kentucky 144 in Knottsville; the Daviess County Operations Center on Kentucky 81; and Western Kentucky University-Owensboro.
In California, the state Republican Party put out its own ballot drop-off boxes in three locations and says it will defy an order from the California Secretary of State’s office to remove them. California GOP officials argue its unofficial ballot boxes are legal.
House said Thursday he has not heard of any unofficial ballot drop-off boxes in Kentucky.
“I think the clerks are the only ones putting out boxes,” House said.
Handling the voting process has been challenging, he said.
“It’s just like having an election every day” while still handling other regular clerk’s office business, he said.
Although only the drop box at the courthouse has been in place until this week, voters have been utilizing it, McCarty said. For example, in Whitesville, “people are calling (city hall) because they are wanting to drop-off their ballots,” she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
