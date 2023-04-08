The Daviess County Clerk’s office is seeking 20 additional poll workers to man voting centers during next month’s primary election.

The primary is scheduled for May 16. Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the office needs 20 additional Republican Party members to serve as poll workers. The county already has the required number of poll workers from the Democratic Party, McCarty said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

