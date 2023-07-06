County clerk offices statewide have been receiving largely identical open records requests from someone looking for voter rosters and other information about the 2022 primary election.
The requests are often signed by different individuals, but seek the same information. In addition to voter rosters, the requests seek security camera footage for voting machine storage areas. At a handful of county clerk offices, including Daviess County, people associated with the requests demanded to be allowed to inspect the primary election ballots.
Officials with the State Board of Elections and Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office are familiar with the requests, with an attorney for the Board of Elections saying he had fielded calls from county clerks unsure how to process the requests. Voter rosters are open records with some redactions, as is surveillance footage. But the Daviess clerk’s office denied the request to see primary ballots after county officials determined the ballots were exempt from the law.
But the question no one has answered is: Who is behind the requests?
“That’s the million-dollar question,” said Taylor Brown, general counsel for the Board of Elections.
Similar requests were received by clerks after the 2020 election, and there was a least one traceable source involved.
“A lot of it was led by Mike Lindell,” said Michon Lindstrom, communications director for Michael Adams’ office.
Lindell is the founder of the MyPillow company and a supporter of former President Donald Trump. He was involved in conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election. Lindell is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation regarding statements Lindell made accusing the company of election fraud.
This year, it’s unclear whether there’s an organization behind the identical requests or if the requests are being sent by various groups inspired by social media, Brown said.
“We have not been able to trace it to an actor, or actors, but, on the face of it, there are individuals and groups working in concert,” he said, “and they’ve done it before.”
Lindstrom said, “it is a coordinated effort, but the specific organization, we’re not sure.”
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the open records request sent to Daviess County was signed by Jason Potts, a Daviess County CPA. Potts also signed the open records requests received by clerks in Hancock and McLean counties.
Potts, who was recently involved in the successful effort to have Fiscal Court pass a resolution in support of the Second Amendment, did not return calls for comment Monday or Wednesday.
McCarty said on June 16 Potts and others “came to the office and demanded to see the ballots” from the primary election.
“There were filming Kelli (Shively) the whole time,” McCarty said Monday. Shively is the elections office supervisor.
The group was denied access to the ballots and were informed on June 23 that there was no provision in state law that allowed for inspection of the ballots. According to an email McCarty sent Potts, ballots must be preserved by the clerk’s office for 21 months and then destroyed, and that tampering with the ballots by anyone is a criminal offense.
At a recent meeting of county clerks, “one of the first topics was the open records requests,” McCarty said.
McCarty said she believes the group or groups behind the requests are “trying to convince people that our elections are not safe.”
McCarty said she has no concerns about election integrity in Kentucky.
“I think — and it has been said before, and not just by me — Kentucky is far ahead in the election process and election game than most states,” she said. County clerks “are abiding by the law,” regarding election security.
“Our constituents put us in office to administer a fair and safe election. That’s what I’m doing.”
Hancock County Clerk Trina Ogle said she did not receive a request to inspect primary ballots but did receive the requests for the surveillance footage of the machines and for the roster of primary voters.
“They wanted a signature roster of who voted on Election Day,” Ogle said. The roster is an open record, but some information can be redacted.
“There has to be a group,” Ogle said. “They are wanting the same information across the state.”
While the primary roster is a public record, Ogle said she was disturbed by the request.
“It’s unnerving people can request it and get it,” Ogle said.
Muhlenberg County Clerk Crystal Smith said her office also received the requests for the voter roster and security footage.
“There was no organization listed” in the requests, Smith said. The office responded to the requests, but had not provided the items as of Monday. The open records law gives government agencies five days to reply to an open records request, although complying with a request can take longer.
“It’s very important for us to protect our voter information,” Smith said.
Carol Eaton, county clerk in McLean County, said “all 120 counties got the (request) for the video footage and the one for the signature rosters.”
“It’s a form letter,” Eaton said of the requests.
The signature roster includes dates of birth, the voter’s address and signature.
“We have gotten different opinions, but the attorney general has given us the opinion that we need to redact the birth date, except for the year” and provide the roster, Eaton said.
Eaton said she believes the people behind the requests “want to prove there are more voters than people in your county,” and she believes the groups would try to do so using U.S. Census data, through she belives that method would likely be flawed because not everyone participates in the census.
Kentucky’s voting machines are not connected to the internet to prevent the possibility of hacking. The state board of elections and county boards of elections are made up of equal members of the Republican and Democratic parties.
Eaton said elections in Kentucky are safe.
“There are too many checks and balances,” she said. “The county clerks would have to be willing to go to jail” if they tampered with the election process.
“I think anyone who truly has a concern (about election security), come to the county clerk’s office and let us walk you through. Don’t let someone tell you it’s fraudulent and you haven’t done the research.”
