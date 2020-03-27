Starting April 3, the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club will give away 100 bags of essential items to its club members and their families every Friday.
The bags — reserved for club members only — will be given away on Fridays until the club reopens. The club named the new initiative Operation Club Cares.
Steve Winkler, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, said he fears schools and businesses may be closed longer than expected, adding to the hardship many families are suffering through right now.
He’s heard local food pantries’ shelves are running low.
Winkler knows many grandparents are raising grandchildren on limited budgets, and, with kids home from school, household food expenses are increasing.
Eighty-four percent of the club’s membership qualifies for free-and-reduced lunches at school, so the Boys & Girls Club board of directors felt it was important to reach out during the current health care crisis.
“We need to step up and do something positive,” Winkler said. “We thought, ‘What can we do to help our families?’ ”
At this time, Operation Club Cares will take place at the club’s Henderson and Owensboro locations. In Owensboro, the bags will be distributed at the club’s Mike Horn Unit, 3415 Buckland Square, on Fridays, beginning April 3. More details, such as times, will be released early next week on the club’s Facebook page.
Initially, 100 bags will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, Winkler said. The number of bags given out may increase in the coming weeks, depending on the response. Bags will contain a variety of items, which may vary from week to week. Items may include food, toilet paper, books, puzzles and cleaning supplies, Winkler said. “It’s kind of a family pack.”
Families will be able to pick up bags in a manner that adheres to federal social distancing guidelines.
“We know society right now can be gloom and doom,” Winkler said. “We want to be the bright side of the community.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.