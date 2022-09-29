MCLNWS-09-29-22 BOBBY CLINE PIC 1

Bobby Cline, 50, of Island stands in front of the “Historic Island Station” mural on Main Street in downtown Island on Monday, Sept. 26.

 Freddie Bourne | McLean County News

Island resident Bobby Cline has thrown his hat into the city of Island mayoral race as a write-in candidate in the upcoming November election.

Cline, 50, will be up against Joe Hamilton, 42, a city commissioner for Island, who will both be vying for the position as current mayor Vicki Hughes announced in January that she would not be running for another term.

