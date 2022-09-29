Island resident Bobby Cline has thrown his hat into the city of Island mayoral race as a write-in candidate in the upcoming November election.
Cline, 50, will be up against Joe Hamilton, 42, a city commissioner for Island, who will both be vying for the position as current mayor Vicki Hughes announced in January that she would not be running for another term.
Cline has lived in Island for “80 to 85%” of his life and has found it to be the best fit for him for its “small-town living” and “everybody kind of knows everybody.”
“I lived in Owensboro for about six months, and that’s too much,” he joked.
Cline was a student at Island Elementary School before heading off to Livermore Junior High School and then McLean County High School, graduating in 1990.
Cline was involved with sports growing up and went straight into the workforce after graduation where he worked at different entities, including his father’s company P&M Logging as a heavy equipment operator.
He’s also been known for his work in the community as the football coach for both the middle and high schools for 11 and 10 years respectively. He was also a volunteer firefighter for both the South Eastern Fire Department and the City of Island Fire Department for 30 years, and was fire chief for three years.
Cline currently works at Sommers Lumber in Dawson Springs.
When he was 36, Cline decided to return to school and enrolled in online courses with Ashford University (now The University of Arizona Global Campus). He received his bachelors of arts degree in business in 2013.
“The reason I wanted to do it was because my kids took a year off and stuff, and I wanted to prove that you’re never too old to get your degree,” he said.
Cline announced his decision to run for mayor in August in order to still contribute to the people.
“When I retired from coaching and stuff, that was kind of (me) giving back to my community,” he said. “Now that I have retired from that and this position is coming open, … I thought, ‘Let’s see if we can give back to the community this way.’
“I did a lot of thinking and praying over it and I believe this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”
Regarding his goals if elected, Cline said he wants to find ways to make the city become “self-sufficient” such as bringing in new small businesses and a gas station with a convenience store that is open during later hours — similar to what Island has had before.
“That would be really helpful to some of the older people because, if not, you’re driving to Livermore, Sacramento or Central City,” he said.
One of the areas Cline wants to improve upon would include creating more opportunities for the younger crowd.
“Back in the day, we had our own Little League … and when we had ballgames, the stands were full,” he said. “I would like to have stuff for the youth. In McLean County in general, there’s nothing for kids to do — other than sports, that’s it.”
Cline said one of his focuses is helping the Friends of Island (FOI) organization, a group made up of Island residents that help facilitate projects and revitalize areas in the downtown area off of Main Street.
“(They’ve) really put a makeover on the town,” he said. “I want to try to help them as much as possible as far as getting them grants and stuff like that to continue what they’re doing.
“They’re doing a wonderful job and I just want to jump in and help them … to keep improving. Island’s heading in the right direction; we just got to keep it going.”
Cline hopes to keep the legacy of Island going if elected for the position.
“It would mean a lot,” he said. “I’ve been in (the) community my whole life. Most of the mayors I’ve known … and a lot of these older generations grew up with them; and I just want to try to do them proud.”
