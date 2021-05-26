Back in 2006, the Kentucky General Assembly made clogging the state’s official dance.
And, starting June 8, Barry Lanham, one of the best known Kentucky cloggers, will be teaching both beginner and intermediate clogging classes at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in downtown Owensboro.
He and his brother, Randy, co-produce the Lanham Brothers Jamboree, a variety show performed twice each year at the Hall of Fame.
The shows are taped and distributed in an eight-state region by Kentucky Educational Television.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said, “We have one of the premiere teachers and performers right here in Daviess County.”
He said, “Working with Barry Lanham to offer clogging classes at the Hall of Fame adds a new and fun element to our programming. Barry’s clogging workshop at ROMP is one of the highest attended classes at the festival every year, so we know people are eager to learn traditional dance.”
Lanham said he’s excited to be working with the Hall of Fame to offer clogging classes.
“Given their educational mission, this is a good fit and offers yet another way for our community to engage with the Hall of Fame,” he said.
Lanham said, “Working together we are teaching, presenting and preserving traditional arts that are directly linked to our history, heritage, and culture. In addition, much like bluegrass music, clogging is simply a fun activity.”
He said, “I first discovered clogging years ago as a college freshman at Brescia University and was intrigued by what I thought was a revolutionary style of dance. At first, I was just looking for a fun hobby and some stress relief but soon discovered I found my calling. I want to help others discover the joy and community I found through traditional dance.“
His classes are customized to include full family participation from toddlers to senior citizens, he said.
Lanham said his classes emphasize technique and fundamentals.
But he said they are intended to be fun.
Joslin said the classes are “cultural advancement.”
The Hall of Fame tries to offer programming that has an impact on the community and broader region, he said.
Classes will be offered once a week at 6 p.m. for six weeks.
Class sizes are limited.
For more information and to sign up, go to the Hall of Fame’s website — bluegrasshall.org/clogging.
