Barry Smith’s career at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department began on Jan. 1, 1995, when he was hired as a deputy by then-Sheriff John Bouvier.
On Jan. 1, Smith will leave the department “28 years to the day” he was hired, Smith said in an interview this week.
From his start as a patrol deputy, Smith rose through the command ranks to become sheriff in 2021, when he was appointed to the post by Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
Although Smith is leaving the sheriff’s office with his full retirement, he doesn’t plan to be idle.
“I don’t like the word ‘retire,’ ” Smith said. “I’m closing a chapter in my life book.”
Smith is turning over the sheriff’s office to Sheriff-Elect Brad Youngman, who defeated Smith in the May primary. Youngman is a veteran of the Owensboro Police Department, sheriff’s office and Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.
Smith said a goal after the election was to hire new deputies and get them into training so the department would be as close as possible to full staff when Youngman takes office.
“We have four deputies in the academy,” Smith said. “Barring anyone else leaving, they will be fully staffed pretty quickly. If there’s anything I’m proud of, I’m proud of the job the command staff has done on hiring.”
Smith was one of six deputies Bouvier hired in 1995 through a grant. The sheriff’s office hasn’t grown much since then in size, he said.
“I was in college and was working in loss prevention, and I started taking some criminal justices courses,” Smith said. When he heard the sheriff’s office was hiring, “I thought, ‘Why not?’
“To think back when I was 20 years old, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be sheriff one day.”
Smith started in patrol, where he became patrol supervisor. While the sheriff’s office has a detective division, road deputies investigate a lot of their own cases. Smith said patrol was the perfect mix for him, where he would investigate incidents while also going on calls for service.
Law enforcement is a dangerous profession, and Smith had an extremely close call on Feb. 1, 2001. Calvin Paul, an inmate at the Daviess County Detention Center, escaped from a work crew and fatally shot Melanie Anderson, the mother of an ex-girlfriend, at Anderson’s home.
Smith had been sent to the home on a domestic violence call. When Smith went to the door of the home, Paul appeared and attempted to shoot him. But Paul had already fired all his bullets. Smith shot Paul in the leg. Paul was captured and was later sentenced to life in prison.
“For many years, there wasn’t a day that didn’t go by without me thinking of that incident,” Smith said. “I look back on that day and realize the good Lord was looking over me.”
Smith said officers face the possibility of danger on every call or traffic stop.
“When you think about a law enforcement career, not just in the county, but all over the country (officers) put their lives on the line every day,” he said.
The sheriff’s office has changed over the years. While the number of road deputies is not much higher than it was when Smith started in 1995, other department operations have expanded quite a bit. For example, sheriff’s offices are required to provide court security, so the security presence at the Holbrook Judicial Center has grown as the county has added judges.
Technology has made law enforcement more efficient, with computers in patrol vehicles and dispatch providing law enforcement with a variety of information to help them on calls.
“The way we do business has changed,” Smith said.
In 2010, Smith moved into the command staff as lieutenant over the patrol division. Smith also spent several years as a major and chief deputy, overseeing daily operations for Sheriff Keith Cain.
Cain, who had a lengthy career at the sheriff’s office, worked on the state and national level on law enforcement issues, but was usually seen around the community in jeans and cowboy boots. When Smith became sheriff, he opted to stay with the department’s standard uniform.
“I always enjoyed wearing the uniform,” Smith said, “I have always been proud of the uniform.”
Smith said he doesn’t have a new position lined up, but he’s ready to explore new avenues.
“The sheriff’s office will survive without me,” he said. “I have to find a way to survive without the sheriff’s office. I won’t find something this rewarding, but hopefully I’ll find something I can be passionate about as I move forward.
“The community we serve is a great community. We get ‘Thank you’ cards all the time. The community members are very appreciative of the job we do.
Smith said: “I’m proud to say I was sheriff. I gave the sheriff’s office and the county 100% for 28 years, whether I was sheriff or a deputy.”
