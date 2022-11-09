The Daviess County Democratic Woman’s Club will be collecting clothes, food and personal hygiene items for homeless veterans from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 233 Williamsburg Square.
Donna Haynes, club spokeswoman, said, “This is a curbside drop off. We’ll have a sign up. Donors can pull up, and we will pick up from the car.”
Earlier this month, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness announced that preliminary results showed an 11% decrease in veteran homelessness since 2020.
The report showed that this year the number of veterans without permanent housing is 33,136 — down from 37,252 in 2020.
But Haynes said veteran homelessness is still a problem.
The Democratic Woman’s Club has been doing the drive for homeless veterans for several years.
Haynes said, “We haven’t done anything for awhile, waiting for the new Veterans Administration Office to open. They have moved and are settled and are in need, especially with colder weather in the forecast.
“Clothes are needed, especially winter items, coats, hats, gloves and the basics, especially socks. But food items are very much needed as well. Preferred food items are those easily opened and ready to eat. All clothing must be new and in packages or with tags on them for general health issues.”
Haynes said, “This is the month we honor our veterans as well as offer thanks across our nation. What better way to give thanks than by helping those who have served this country so honorably.”
Estimates have put the number of veterans homeless in Kentucky at nearly 400.
The Military Times said last year, “Veterans make up about 6% of the population of the United States but 8% of the country’s homeless population.”
