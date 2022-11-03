Robert Nealan, who performs as Barrels da Clown, has a dream of creating the BlueGrass Clown Olympics in Owensboro next October.
He’s working with the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, to make it happen.
Nealan, international Shrine Clown of the Year in 2019, thinks the event can bring up to 300 clowns from across the United States, Canada and Mexico to town during the second week of October 2023.
The “Olympics” will feature competition in such things as makeup, a parade, balloon art and comedy.
Marks Calitri, CVB president, said, “Many people see the clowns and laugh and smile, but they take it seriously when raising money and awareness for kids with critical medical issues.”
Nealan, director of the Syrian Shrine Clown Unit in Cincinnati since 2009, said he started clowning “unofficially” in 1979 as an 11 year old wearing a skunk costume.
He became a Shriner — and a Shrine clown — in 2003.
Nealan said he’s aware of coulrophobia, a fear of clowns that has increased with movies like “It” and “The Joker.”
“If Stephen King and I ever meet in an alley, he won’t like it,” Nealan said.
More from this section
He said, “There are phobia classes that teach clowns how to deal with it. We give people their space and let them get used to us.”
Nealan said ideally he would like the gathering of clowns here to last seven days.
But he said the BlueGrass Clown Olympics would probably be three or four days at first with the competition on Saturday.
A scavenger hunt is planned to let the clowns get out in the community.
Sarah Haynes, the CVB’s director of destination sales and services, said, “This is an event that truly makes a difference. Events like the Clown Olympics pave the way for more exciting and unique event opportunities in Owensboro. We are excited to pursue the opportunity to provide a worthwhile experience to our visitors and create an economic impact for our local businesses.”
Calitri said, “The economic impact of the event is conservatively estimated at $139,755. That’s a substantial amount of money pumped into our local businesses, and it’s no laughing matter.”
Shriners International, formerly known as the Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, is an American Masonic society.
There are approximately 350,000 members in 196 temples in the the United States, Canada, Brazil, Bolivia, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines, Europe and Australia.
They support 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children, a network of 22 healthcare facilities in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.