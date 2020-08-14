Last September, the Owensboro Convention Center hosted its first murder mystery dinner.
It was so successful that a second one followed in December.
Now, the convention center is doing it again on Sept. 25 with a live game of “Clue,” a crime-solving game that originated in England in 1949 and quickly spread around the world.
Characters include Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock and Mrs. White.
Players try to determine which character committed the crime with which weapon in which of nine rooms.
Laura Alexander, the convention center’s general manager, said, “We had hoped to have one (murder mystery dinner) earlier in the year, but COVID-19 shut everything down.”
She said the game gives “people the opportunity to dress up in character — if they would like — and really get transfixed into the scene. It’s the perfect event for date night or with the entire family.”
The event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. at the convention center.
The menu includes Colonel Mustard skirt steak, Professor Plum pork chops and Miss Scarlet red velvet cake among other items.
Participants can interrogate suspects and gather clues during the evening.
Cocktails will be served at 6 and the meal begins at 6:30.
Pandemic guidelines say that no more than six people will be allowed to sit at a 66-inch banquet table.
Tables will be set six feet apart and guests will not be seated with other parties.
Performers and audience participants will wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance from each other.
Tickets are $69 per person or two for $120.
They are available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
Seating requests should be sent to sales.owensborocenter.com@spectraxp.com.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
