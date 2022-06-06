Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital has a unique department, offering a service that many people would associate with past decades.
OHMCH has a Coal Miners’ Respiratory Clinic as part of the many different services provided by the hospital. Sarah Beth Cole, the director of the department, said the hospital opened the clinic through a coal miners’ fund obtained by the county in 1975.
“Way back in 1975, coal mines were very active in our region, and because there had become this prevalence of pneumoconiosis, the leaders in Muhlenberg found the opportunity to get funding in order to be able to serve this population,” Cole said. “With being able to do that, it supported the occupation itself and supported what was going on with the miner.”
The clinic has received two accreditations since operating — the Federal Black Lung testing site and the Kentucky Department of Workers’ Claims testing site.
The clinic offers 25 medical services, including teaching breathing techniques, relaxation and stress management, smoking cessation and tuberculosis skin testing.
One special service the clinic offers is financial advocacy and benefits counseling for coal miners, to assist them when applying for Black Lung benefits and compensation.
“We can give them some direction on how to work towards seeking Black Lung benefits,” Cole said.
The clinic serves not only Muhlenberg County, but also Union, Henderson, Webster, Daviess, Hopkins, McLean, Ohio, Christian, Todd, Logan and Butler counties. They all have, or had at some point, big mining populations, Cole said.
But Cole said the clinic sees individuals from throughout the state and beyond.
“Just over the last month, we have had several states represented, just coming over (from) Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia,” Cole said. “We have multiple states that come to our clinic because of our reputation for the services we have.”
While the clinic focuses on retired, former and new miners, they are not the exclusive focus, Cole said.
“Our clinic serves not only coal miners, but we also serve the public as well,” Cole said. “But we have a specific patient focus in regards to coal miners, because our clinic is only one of 13 in the United States that can provide the services that we do in order to assist with the pneumoconiosis (Black Lung) benefit program.”
Cole said the industry has changed since the clinic first opened, with the overall mining population having decreased. But Cole said the services they provide are still very much relevant.
“If you look at your demographics, your age demographics, the mining industry has been waxing and waning, so although you may have many miners that are no longer working, the long-term effects of pneumoconiosis on an individual (is still there),” Cole said. “You may not see it in your 30s or 20s, and they may be out of the mining industry, but it may continue to progress over a period of time. So, it’s super important that we continue to support (them).
“Pneumoconiosis is still very prevalent.”
The clinic also has an extensive outreach program, Cole said.
“There are those out there that might not be seeking the healthcare they need,” Cole said. “We have an outreach program … we are taking our services out to the miners and expanding it out into our region just in order to be able to get these folks the opportunity to see what’s available to them.”
The department is open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
