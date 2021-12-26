Coal Pick Distillery may be the only place in the world that can legitimately claim that its bourbon is made in Paradise.
Kevin and Carrie Lawrence, who launched the craft distillery in 2017, own a 2,700-acre farm that covers the land where the town of Paradise once stood in Muhlenberg County.
The couple started thinking about building a distillery on their farm in 2015, Kevin Lawrence said.
But two years later, when the Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation that said that to be called Kentucky straight bourbon, whiskey has to be made “from grains which are cooked, fermented and distilled” in Kentucky, they decided to go for it.
The change in law was to prevent big companies from making bourbon outside the state and only aging it in Kentucky.
Lawrence said they chose the name “Coal Pick” to honor the county’s 200-year mining heritage and the fact that Muhlenberg was once the world’s largest coal producing county.
“For bourbon, you have to have a theme and a story,” he said. “This farm was once a coal mine.”
Whitney Spence, facility manger, said the distillery’s first product — Coal Pick Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon — was released last spring and is now in 17 stores.
The distillery just filled its 500th barrel of bourbon.
Spence said Coal Pick is filling about eight barrels a week now, with plans to go to 12 in January.
That will mean about 600 barrels a year.
But the company’s rickhouse has room to age 2,300 barrels.
Lawrence said he plans to add a low-rye bourbon, a low-rye bourbon aged in French oak barrels and a toasted wheat bourbon in the future.
“The corn whiskey market is saturated,” he said. “Everybody is doing it.”
Lawrence said the majority of Coal Pick’s bourbon will be aged four to five years, but some will be aged between six and 10 years.
The distillery doesn’t offer tours now.
“We’re thinking about having a souvenir shop that looks like an old mining shack with old mining pictures,” Lawrence said. “We have 2,700 acres with cattle, bison, elk and whitetails. It’s one of the largest distilling sites in the country.”
Only three people work at the distillery now.
“It’s sophisticated and automated,” Lawrence said. “But it’s a very handcrafted bourbon. We bottle and label by hand. It’s distilled, aged and bottled on the farm.”
In October, Coal Pick became the 50th member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.
Eric Gregory, KDA president, said 50 members is the most the association has had “since the glorious repeal of Prohibition.”
“Kevin, Whitney and the Coal Pick team are building a premium destination in Paradise, one of the most scenic and beautiful areas of Kentucky,” Gregory said in an email. “We are impressed with their growth and vision, and proudly welcome them to our growing family of Kentucky’s finest distillers.”
Coal Pick is also KDA’s 30th Craft-level member, aging less than 10,000 barrels a year.
The distillery is now eligible to apply to join the KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, Gregory said.
