As Earlington resident Christopher Bowman awaits trial in federal court on drug trafficking charges, both his lawyer and members of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County are hoping outside authorities to look into the process that led up to Bowman’s arrest.
“There were some questionable things law enforcement did during the early part of the investigation that ultimately led to Chris’ arrest,” said Ramon McGree, Bowman’s attorney.
It is an opinion shared by the AAC, who issued a press release last Friday.
“What appeared to be clerical errors resulted in questionable invalid affidavits, three separate sets of invalid warrants, and other discrepancies,” read the AAC’s release. “After evaluating some of these things, it gave the AAC reasonable cause to question if Mr. Bowman’s civil and constitutional rights may have been violated.”
Some of the specific issues the group pointed out were unsigned search warrants, discrepancies in dates on warrants, an allegation that Bowman was never read his Miranda rights or presented with a search warrant at the time of his arrest, and even differences in the amount of drugs seized listed on different reports from law enforcement and the prosecution.
“While the AAC is not attempting to question or discuss the case itself, the AAC does question the accuracy and validity of the information coming out of the Hopkins County Judicial Center based on their findings after reviewing the case,” the AAC release states. “ (Our) goal was simply to see how justice was being handled in Hopkins County, Kentucky.”
Some of the issues the report raised have already been argued in federal court in November, when Senior United States District Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr oversaw a motion to open a Franks Hearing into the case.
In his ruling, Judge McKinley stated specifically that the argument over incorrect dates on specific warrants was unfounded, pointing out that although the date on the paper warrant was incorrect, the computer database in which all warrants are recorded shows that it was filed at the proper time.
“The warrant was signed on August 27, 2020, and the executed warrant was returned to the Hopkins District Court Clerk on September 3, 2020,” wrote McKinley. “Hopkins District Court Deputy Clerk Meredith time-stamped the search warrant documents with an incorrect year. The computer database used by the clerk’s office which tracks the filing of documents in a case demonstrates that the warrants issued in this investigation were returned to the Court on September 2 and September 3, 2020.”
McKinley ultimately denied Bowman’s request for a Franks hearing, stating that, “allegations of fabrication by the judge, the detectives, and the clerk’s office staff are conjectural and do not enable the Court to conclude that contested issues of fact going to the validity of the search warrants are in question.”
According to AAC president Bill McReynolds, the group just wants to make sure that all Hopkins County residents are treated fairly by the system. So far the AAC has made no official request for a formal inquiry into the matter.
“We hope someone will take a look at the case and consider opening an investigation,” he said, offering to share the information the group had found with anyone who was willing to take a look.
Bowman was arrested in August of 2020 following a joint investigation between Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE and Narcotics Unit, the KSP DESI West and DEA and charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense (cocaine), trafficking in marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia (buying or possessing).
The trial was scheduled to begin in April, but according to McGee, prosecution and defense attorneys reached an agreement earlier this week to move the date back to the end of May.
