City officials recently removed signs on East 22nd Street that notified drivers a person with blindness lives in the area.

The removal concerned the Rev. Jamie Dennis, a priest at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, who is blind and frequently crosses the street to attend to duties at the church. Dennis and advocates for people with blindness questioned city officials about the decision last week.

