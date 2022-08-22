City officials recently removed signs on East 22nd Street that notified drivers a person with blindness lives in the area.
The removal concerned the Rev. Jamie Dennis, a priest at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, who is blind and frequently crosses the street to attend to duties at the church. Dennis and advocates for people with blindness questioned city officials about the decision last week.
The head of the Support Alliance for the Visually Impaired said in an interview last week the organization understands why the signs were removed, but said motorists need to be aware of disability signs when they drive through neighborhoods.
“Truly, we do not want people to think of us as handicapped and that we can’t do things ourselves,” said Sheryl Lott, the group’s president. “We want people to be aware of what’s out there,” such as street signs, she said.
Dennis, who is parochial vicar at the church, asked commissioners why the signs, telling motorists a person with blindness, had been removed. In place of those signs, the city installed fluorescent green disability signs on each side of the road near the church, to cover both directions. The signs depict a person in a wheelchair, like the symbol on a parking spaces for people with disabilities.
City Engineer Kevin Collignon told the group at Tuesday’s commission meeting that the signs previously in the area did not comply with federal regulations for street signs. The federal Manual for Traffic Control Devices allows the use of a disability sign to warn motorists, but not signs to specifically warn of pedestrians with blindness.
“There is research that those signs are not effective,” Collignon said.
A 2007 study by Wisconsin Department of Transportation said there is no evidence that signs that say “Blind Child,” “Deaf Child” or provide similar warnings “reduce driver speed or crash rates.” That study cites a University of Florida Transportation Institute study that says: “Unique message signs have no legal meaning or established precedent for use in basic traffic engineering references. Their use is discouraged because of both the lack of proven effectiveness and undesirable liability exposure.”
In an interview Thursday, Lott said part of Dennis and SAVI’s concern was the signs had been taken down with little chance for comment.
“The thing that got Fr. Jamie is they were talking about (removing the signs), and then it was a done deal,” Lott said. “There was nothing in its place at first. There was no time to voice his concern. It was just done.”
More from this section
Having signs that specifically said there was a person with blindness in the area “”really did help” Dennis, Lott said. “He felt safer.”
Collignon told commissioners such signs could give a false sense of security. The Wisconsin DOT cited reports that said similar signs had no effect on driving habits.
Lott said SAVI hopes to raise driver awareness that people with blindness are active in the community.
“In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to do this, but there are always people in a hurry,” she said. “It’s scary out there when you’re walking around and you can’t see.”
If people with blindness are afraid of encountering traffic “what happens is you end up being hermits in your own home.”
Lott said the group encourages people with blindness “to get out and do as they can, get a little self-confidence and communicate with people.” Drivers need to stay alert, Lott said.
“I don’t think people intend to run any of us down,’ she said. “But understand, we move slow and cautious.
“We just want people to be aware: We can step out on the street thinking everything is wonderful, and in a second, it’s not.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.