A coalition of child advocacy groups announced Wednesday their legislative priorities for 2021 that ranged from changes in juvenile justice to giving local governments more authority to regulate tobacco products.

Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children, which includes child advocacy groups from across the state, presented their priorities Wednesday morning. The coalition includes Owensboro-area groups such as the Daniel Pitino Shelter, CASA of the Ohio Valley and the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.

Not all of the coalition’s legislative priorities require state funding. During a Zoom meeting with group members, Senate President Sen. Robert Stivers, a Manchester Republican, said the session is going to be dominated by the need to pass a one-year budget in just 30 days, hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to come up with a one-year budget in a time that’s extremely uncertain,” Stivers said.

But legislators would likely focus attention on one of the coalition’s priorities — the need to increase access to broadband internet across the state, he said.

In terms of broadband, the coalition is urging legislators to prioritize “invest(ing) in infrastructure to close the digital divide so that kids can access the educational services and telehealth services they need.” Officials said Kentucky ranks 40th in the nation in broadband access.

“The No. 1 thing we can do for kids (in the upcoming session) ... is develop the broadband and internet infrastructure,” Stivers said, adding that people have become reliant on internet access during the pandemic, but broadband is lacking even in places in metro areas. For example, in areas close to Churchill Downs in Louisville, broadband is limited, he said.

Mahak Kala, senior policy and advocacy director for Kentucky Youth Advocates, said the state “is addressing two pandemics right now,” the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism. While reducing racial disparities is a focus of the plan overall, some of the group’s priorities address racism directly.

For example, one of the coalition’s goals is to establish a minimum age at which a child can be charged with a criminal offense. Last year, the youngest child charged with an offense was 8 years old, said Cortney Downs, a policy and advocacy director for Kentucky Youth Advocates.

The coalition is advocating legislators to establish a minimum age of 12 years for a juvenile to be charged with a crime. That change would impact how Blacks juveniles are treated because they are disproportionately charged with crimes compared to white children. KYA statistics in Jefferson County, for example, found that Blacks make up 68% of criminal charges filed against juveniles under age 13, although Blacks make up only 29% of the county’s juvenile population of that age group.

“Youth of color are likely to be seen as more mature” and more criminally responsible than other children, Downs said.

Other goals include giving judges more discretion when deciding whether a juvenile charged in a crime involving a gun should be sent to adult court; allowing local governments to regulate the sale, distribution and display of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes; giving state workers 12 weeks of paid family leave after the birth or adoption of a child; changing child abuse reporting laws to eliminate an exemption from reporting for members of the clergy; and creating a longer statute of limitations for reporting sexual abuse.

Budget priorities, in addition to funding for broadband, include maintaining funding for Family and Youth Resource Centers and programs such as Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.

Terry Brooks, director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said it would be possible to pass the group’s priorities during the legislative session. He said advocates have spoken to leaders of both parties and kept their priorities only to items they believe have a chance of passing.

“Is it reasonable to think we can win on all of these? Absolutely,” Brooks said. While the “narrative out there is that Frankfort is bifurcated, polarized and toxic,” issues relating to families and children “represent common ground,” he said.

