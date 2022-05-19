The Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a screening of the documentary “My Ascension” on Thursday in an effort to spread awareness about suicide rates and preventative resources.

ORSPC has a mission to prevent suicide through education and reducing the stigma related to mental health.

The most recent statistics, released in 2020, show that suicide is the second-leading cause of death for those ages 10-34 in Kentucky. Additionally, the coalition, according to chairperson Brandi Kessler, anticipates this number will increase given the added mental health concerns brought on by the pandemic.

“We felt that bringing this documentary to our communities could help to open up dialogue about mental health, self-care and the resources available,” she said. “Conversations about mental health should be as important as discussing physical health. Although the topic can be uncomfortable, suicide is preventable when people are informed, when they know risk factors, how to recognize signs and what resources are available.”

“My Ascension” chronicles the story of 16-year-old high school varsity cheerleader Emma Benoit, who was paralyzed by a suicide attempt, which propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience to help others find hope and stay alive.

The film is a feature-length documentary that highlights Emma’s inspiring journey as she works to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana. The film also shares the stories of two young people who tragically did not survive their attempts, and we learn first-hand from their families, friends, school officials and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effects of suicide and what can be done to prevent it.

Mental health professionals will be available on site with important information regarding mental health and suicide prevention.

“Mental health is just as important as every part of out physical health, and it’s easy and acceptable to talk about concerns related to physical health issues … but there tends to be a little hesitancy when we start to talk about mental health concerns,” said Brooke Arnold, co-vice president of the coalition. “We are trying to increase awareness and acceptability and normalize talking about mental wellbeing so that individuals will feel more comfortable reaching out.”

Arnold also encourages anyone interested to join the coalition and participate in mental health first aid training and QPR training to help prevent suicide in their communities.

The training helps community members, organizations or groups better understand signs and symptoms of those who may be contemplating suicide and trains them on how to spot those signs, ask appropriate questions and refer those individuals to relevant resources and mental health professionals.

The training can be accessed through the coalition by emailing president@orspc.org.

The documentary will screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the Malco Cinema in Owensboro. Tickets are free.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360