A coding error during the first day of early voting Thursday for the general election caused an issue for some attempting to cast their vote in the Owensboro City Commission race.
More than 50 ballots in Precinct 40 were coded incorrectly by the county’s e-poll vendor, Tenex Software Solutions, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said Sunday.
“We sent all of the ballot coding to them,” she said. “When they put it into their software, the code was incorrect.”
A total of 55 voters who should have been eligible to vote in the city commission race did not get to do so because their ballots were incorrect, McCarty said.
Election officials learned of the problem at the end of the day Thursday and were able contact Tenex to get it corrected.
They also contacted the State Board of Elections to determine what will happen to the 55 ballots in question, McCarty said.
“We’re talking with the county attorney and with State Board of Elections,” she said. “If it’s a huge issue of when all the results come in, we will have a plan in place. ... We got to figure out legally what we can do if it’s a big issue.”
Residents in the precinct were able to vote without issue on Friday and Saturday, the final two days of early voting.
The issue will not affect voters Tuesday on Election Day.
“Right now, we have it under control,” McCarty said. “We were able to get the software fixed on Friday morning.”
