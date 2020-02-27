He was born Frederick Garfield Penniman.
But the name wasn’t big enough for his dreams.
When he was 19, he said he changed it to Albert William Cody.
And then, he began calling himself “Wild Bill” Cody — a mixture of the names “Wild Bill” Hickok and “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
Cody said he was three-quarters Indian and ran away from the Onondaga Indian reservation in Syracuse, New York, to join the circus when he was 15 — in 1928.
I don’t know if he was really an Onondaga or just a Wannabe.
But in his mind, at least, Cody was mostly Indian.
He said he had acted in a few western movies and performed in vaudeville.
Cody came to Daviess County in 1972 as one of the stars of “The Marshal of Windy Hollow,” which was filmed at — where else? — Windy Hollow that year.
The movie, which was never released, featured Winifred Maurice Harrison — better known as Sunset “Kit” Carson — Tex Ritter, Ken Maynard, Tex Barr and quite a few Daviess Countians.
I interviewed him several times through the years, because he was an interesting man.
I never knew how much of what he said was true.
But Cody could sure tell interesting stories.
He said he went to Hollywood three times to try to break into movies but didn’t have much luck until he began announcing and working in a rodeo.
The stunt work he learned from being thrown off bucking broncos landed him a job as a stunt man in a movie on his fourth trip to Hollywood, he said.
Cody said he portrayed both cowboys and Indians in movies filmed during the 1930s and ’40s.
He said he took his act on the road, developing a sharp-shooting, knife-throwing, whip-cracking show for vaudeville, burlesque and Wild West tent shows.
Cody said he worked with such western stars as Tom Mix, Tim Holt and LaRue and visited every state at least three times, by his own estimate.
He also toured the Far East with his show, he said.
Cody said his third wife, Alice Collins Penniman, was shot with her own gun and killed by a 9-year old boy during one of their shows in the 1950s.
He settled in Daviess County in retirement, living at Windy Hollow for a time and at Diamond Lake before moving to the Maceo area.
In October 1988, Cody died at Welborn Baptist Hospital in Evansville.
He was 75.
Cody was a man who lived his life on his own terms and made it larger than it really was.
I’m glad I had a chance to know him.
