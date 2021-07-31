Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits, a landmark at the corner of Third and St. Ann streets, was closed last Friday and Saturday.
And there were rumors that the 34-year-old restaurant was closing.
Not so, Collin MacQuarrie says.
His family owns both the restaurant and Colby’s Deli & Cafe at 401 Frederica St.
The restaurant had to close those two days because of a lack of staff, he said.
And the problem is very serious, MacQuarrie said.
The businesses are seeing record sales, he said, but a staff shortage is hurting service and creating emotional stress for the employees who are working.
MacQuarrie posted on Facebook, “We are asking for prayer for not only both businesses, but the service industry in general. This has been and is continuing to be one of the most difficult seasons of overall business we have ever faced.”
He said the restaurant needs to hire 15 people immediately and the deli needs two.
“It’s like that across the board in the service industry,” MacQuarrie said. “And there’s a lack of necessary food supplies. We’re not able to get some of the supplies we need because of shortages. It’s pretty serious.”
On Facebook, he said, “Our food service providers are experiencing supply chain difficulties which makes it difficult to maintain consistency in our products.”
MacQuarrie said, “Demand has increased because people were isolated so long. People couldn’t go out for so long and now they want to go out. But there aren’t enough people to serve them.”
He said some of the people who have been hired in recent weeks “might only last a few days before quitting.”
Some people blame the worker shortage on enhanced unemployment benefits.
Last year, the federal government approved $600 a month payments in addition to unemployment benefits to workers who were laid off because of the pandemic.
But that program ended last year.
In March, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan that extended $300 unemployment bonus checks to Sept. 6.
But in Kentucky, unemployment benefits expire after 26 weeks.
So people laid off last year aren’t still eligible.
On Facebook, MacQuarrie said, “Please know this is not a venting post or a cry for sympathy. We need prayer and honestly only God can bring us out of this season into the season of abundance that we are all hoping for. The government cannot fix these problems. Mustering up more strength and determination cannot fix these problems. We need God.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.