When the Owensboro Police Department announced Tuesday that detectives had made an arrest in a rape case more than 28 years old, it was confirmation of the “miracle” that T.W. had been praying for.

“…As you can imagine, I think I fell out of my chair; I couldn’t believe it,” said T.W. about when she received the call from an OPD detective that a person had been charged with the crime.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.