Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced Thursday that more than $4.7 million in funding has been awarded to Daviess County to use for clean water projects and the OASIS Women’s Shelter, which alone received $1 million.
Coleman made the announcements at the Daviess County Courthouse with a group of elected officials, city and county employees, and community members in the crowd.
The water projects are part of the state’s Better Kentucky Plan announced last summer, which includes $250 million to improve the commonwealth’s water infrastructure.
The county has earmarked the funds for 13 projects: $1,310,000 for a waterline upgrade at Wing Avenue/Wimsatt Court; $847,596 for the Jack Hinton Road water main project; $275,000 for Highway 54 waterline relocation; $269,823 for a square pump station and force main in Williamsburg Square; and $200,000 for a Daviess County Water District master meter installation project.
It also has planned to spend $198,679 for a waterline upgrade on Ward Road; $165,000 for a pump upgrade on Reed Road; $165,000 for a pump station upgrade on Carter Road; $128,000 for a small main replacement on Cedar Street; $60,000 for a small main replacement on Stonewall Court; $55,000 for a small main replacement on Jeff Place; $54,000 for a small main replacement on Birkhead Avenue; and $198,679 for a waterline upgrade on Ward Road in Whitesville.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said several agencies met last summer to decide how to spend the funds. He said the projects represent what is possible when members of a community come together for the common good.
The groups that met last summer to decide where to delegate these funds “recognize the importance of good, clean, potable water ... and also being able to dispose of waste associated with water,” he said. “I really am proud of all those agencies that met for a month’s period last June to discuss and come to a consensus as to how we would spend the $3.7 million that was designated for Daviess County.”
Coleman said the Better Kentucky Plan was also made possible with a bipartisan compromise by legislators, who recognize the state’s aging infrastructure cannot support jobs of the future.
The plan will be good for the economy and bringing more business, she said, but it will also be good for families, with having good, clean drinking water being a basic human right.
“What we are doing is we are building the foundation for tomorrow’s economy today, and that is not just an investment today, that is an investment that is long-term and for generations,” she said. “These systems make such a difference for economic development because it helps businesses to decide where they’re going to locate or relocate or expand.
“Even more than that, it makes such a huge difference for families.”
The $1 million grant for OASIS, Owensboro’s domestic violence shelter, will be used to acquire a new location for the facility. About six months ago, leadership at the organization was told they had less than a year to vacate its home of 26 years.
Andrea Robinson, OASIS director, said that information alone was unnerving and unsettling, but having to navigate that process in the middle of a pandemic “was a little terrifying.”
With the help of the governor’s office, the Department of Local Government, the Green River Area Development District, Daviess County Fiscal Court and other community leaders, OASIS will become the first domestic violence service provider in Kentucky to offer noncongregate shelter to survivors, Robinson said.
“It’s very emotional, because our survivors are trying to rebuild their lives, so not only will we continue to be able to offer them the safety and support they need, but they’ll be able to do it in their own space,” she said, “and it’s a big deal.”
Following her announcements at the courthouse, Coleman visited Hager Preschool, where she read Dr. Seuss’ ”Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” and walked through each of the preschool classrooms. Students presented her with a book signed by each of them, as well as art they created in her honor.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
