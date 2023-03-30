Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made stops in Daviess and McLean counties Wednesday to present funding of more than $7 million for cleaner water, infrastructure improvements and in support of local law enforcement and nonprofit organizations.

At her first stop at the Daviess County Courthouse, Coleman presented checks to entities in the county funded by Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, which included six awards: $2,224,154 to Daviess County Fiscal Court for new fire hydrants and replacing 33,000 feet of water lines; $1,250,000 to the Regional Water Resource Agency to rehabilitate 120 manholes and upgrade pump stations; $590,000 to Owensboro Municipal Utilities for well construction and replacing water mains; $636,000 to the East Daviess County Water Association for new water lines; $1,066,500 to the Daviess County Water District for replacing water lines and upgrading a pump station; and $509,000 to the city of Whitesville for upgrading a pump station and replacing water lines.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.