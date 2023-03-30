Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made stops in Daviess and McLean counties Wednesday to present funding of more than $7 million for cleaner water, infrastructure improvements and in support of local law enforcement and nonprofit organizations.
At her first stop at the Daviess County Courthouse, Coleman presented checks to entities in the county funded by Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, which included six awards: $2,224,154 to Daviess County Fiscal Court for new fire hydrants and replacing 33,000 feet of water lines; $1,250,000 to the Regional Water Resource Agency to rehabilitate 120 manholes and upgrade pump stations; $590,000 to Owensboro Municipal Utilities for well construction and replacing water mains; $636,000 to the East Daviess County Water Association for new water lines; $1,066,500 to the Daviess County Water District for replacing water lines and upgrading a pump station; and $509,000 to the city of Whitesville for upgrading a pump station and replacing water lines.
Daviess County received $325,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the resurfacing of Griffith Station Road, while the city of Owensboro was awarded $84,806.16 through the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s Law Enforcement Protection Program to purchase body armor, weapons, ammunition and taser guns.
At the McLean County Courthouse in Calhoun, Coleman presented five awards funded by the Cleaner Water Program, which included: $190,048 to the North McLean County Water District for repairing water storage tanks; $150,000 to the McLean County Regional Water Commission to rehabilitate water storage tanks; $107,358 to the city of Sacramento to replace water lines; $62,883 to the Beach Grove Water System to repaint a water storage tank; and $40,646 to the city of Island to replace 479 water meters.
Additionally, Coleman presented a total of $116,979.09 funded by Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund to help three nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the pandemic by “providing one-time, direct relief payments to support long-term sustainability.”
Organizations that received funding included St. Sebastian Parish in Calhoun for $92,881.13; St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Livermore for $12,509.96; and the McLean County Historical & Genealogical Museum in Calhoun receiving $11,588.
Coleman highlighted the importance of the funding and where the state stands economically.
“... Kentucky is really in an economic boom, and entering that phase is really exciting to me because I’m happy to say that we have the largest rainy day fund in Kentucky’s history, with the lowest unemployment rate in Kentucky’s history,” she said. “Ever since Gov. Beshear and I took office, every single economic development record has been not just broken, but shattered.”
Coleman said there has been over $24 billion worth of private sector investments made, which in turn will create 42,000 “good paying” jobs.
“That means that your kids don’t have to leave your community, or your county, or your region or even the Commonwealth to be able to find work and to be able to make a living …” she said.
Coleman said being able to support these programs hits her personally based on her upbringing in the small town of Burgin in Mercer County that’s “got 1,000 people and a four-way stop.”
“This kind of thing is important to me because I know what it feels like to grow in a community where you see progress going on all around you, and you wonder when it’s going to come to your hometown,” she said. “It also means that I know that you’re going to stretch every penny of this funding to get the most out of it that you possibly can.
“What I can promise you as we continue to move forward in the Commonwealth is that we want every community to move forward, because you can’t move Kentucky forward unless you’re moving every community forward.”
