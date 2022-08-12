Russell Coleman, a Republican candidate for Kentucky attorney general, spent about 10 minutes of a 15-minute press appearance Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse discussing the drug and crime problems plaguing the state — but he didn’t have much to say about the controversies surrounding former President Donald Trump, who made him a U.S. attorney in 2017.
Coleman, a former FBI special agent who grew up in Owensboro, cited some dismal state and local crime statistics during his remarks, including 20 drug overdose deaths last year in Daviess County, 188 fatal shootings and nearly 600 nonfatal shootings in Louisville last year and a 49% increase in state-wide drug overdoses in 2020, followed by a 15% increase in 2021.
“Rural counties in Kentucky had a 68% increase in violent crime last year,” he added.
To tackle those problems, Coleman said he’d use the attorney general’s “podium and table.” He said he’ll use his podium as a bully pulpit to highlight national issues, such as drug trafficking across the U.S.-Mexican border, which he said is the major contributor to Kentucky’s drug problem.
He said he’d use the table in the attorney general’s office to sit down with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and encourage them to work together.
“Our biggest limiting factor isn’t usually resources; it’s that we don’t generally have a history of working with each other well,” Coleman said. “We must collaborate more effectively and look past what it says on our badge.”
As for shootings and other violent crime, Coleman said he’d seek to model Kentucky’s law enforcement approach to the Boston Police Department’s 1990s-era Operation Ceasefire, also known as the Boston Miracle.
By concentrating on prosecuting a small minority of individuals and groups said to be responsible for the vast majority of the area’s crime, Operation Ceasefire reportedly helped drive down youth homicides by some 73% from 1996 to 1997.
“I won’t speak to that in Owensboro, but elsewhere in Kentucky so many of the homicides are group-involved,” he said. “We need to go after entire organizations.”
Coleman had far less to say about the disputes between his former employer — the FBI — and the man who made him a U.S. attorney.
When asked about the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Florida home and whether the bureau has become politicized, Coleman responded by calling for more transparency into the matter.
“Given the nature of where we are as a country, it’s important for the FBI to be more transparent as to what to many looks like as a paperwork offense,” he said, referencing an apparent federal investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified documents.
“There are policies and there are times when investigative information should not be shared with the press, but what I found is that those are somewhat arbitrary, and we can share more and be more transparent with the press, and I would say this is one of those times.”
Coleman said he has not received Trump’s endorsement, nor has he asked for it.
Rep. Brett Guthrie, who was at the courthouse to support Coleman on Thursday, said the former president typically waits to endorse until a week or so before primaries.
Coleman concluded the interview by declining to answer questions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots — an event he said “appalled” him in his resignation letter five days later.
“On that note, we’ll see y’all,” Coleman said in response to a question about claims promoted by Trump and numerous of his supporters that federal agents helped incite the riots.
