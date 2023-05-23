Alisa Coleman has been named the new president of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. She has served as the interim president since Robert Ramey left last winter to become the president of Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY.
BHDM Board of Directors Chairman Mike Davenport said the local Board of Directors, the staff, and leadership at both Baptist Health and Deaconess are in full support of naming Coleman to the role.
“She has done a great job of moving the organization forward, gaining the trust of her team, and building strong relationships in the community,” he said. “We are excited to have her.”
Coleman has a Master of Science degree in Healthcare Administration from Western Kentucky University and is a native Kentuckian.
She brings nearly 30 years of healthcare experience and leadership to the hospital. Before coming to Madisonville as the interim president in January, she served as the CEO of Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Illinois, a Deaconess-affiliated hospital.
Ferrell Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital with nearly $80 million in gross patient revenue, and 280 employees providing high-quality care to a primary service area of approximately 48,000 res-idents.
Coleman’s leadership at Ferrell was transformative to the hospital community, as the formerly struggling organization achieved new levels of quality and increased its revenue several times over while under her leadership.
She oversaw a $36 million expansion and modernization project that more than doubled the size of the facility while adding physicians, clinics, and quality services to southeastern Illinois.
Before her role at Ferrell Hospital, Coleman was the CEO of Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz from 2005-2015. She has also worked in multiple roles at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford, KY from 1994-2005.
Davenport said she has brought a renewed sense of enthusiasm to the team and has been a wonderful fit for the culture of BHDM.
“Coming back to her Kentucky home has created a powerful sense of community within the organization and has garnered her strong support among regional business and government leaders,” he said.
