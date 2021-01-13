Outgoing U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said he worked to build bridges between federal prosecutors and local law enforcement agencies across western Kentucky during his time in office.
Coleman, an Owensboro native who announced Monday he will resign as U.S. attorney for the western district of Kentucky on Jan. 20, said creating strong local ties with law enforcement has led to better working relationships between agencies, and resulted in stronger cases.
“I spent time in all 53 counties (in the district) and that was not just a drive-through or a box check,” Coleman said in a Monday interview. A goal was to let law enforcement agencies know federal prosecutors were their partners and were there to work with them on cases.
“We are not trying to ride in on a white horse,” Coleman said.
Coleman said his successor will be named by the incoming Biden Administration, which is standard practice. He said he will be ready to help the new U.S. Attorney in any way.
Building ties to local law enforcement agencies is “a cultural shift within our office,” he said.
“We are developing cases in places where we traditionally didn’t develop cases” in western Kentucky, he said. “... That’s a product of changing our culture, and sitting down and listening.”
Coleman said he added staff to the regional U.S. Attorney Office in Paducah, and also opened a regional office in Bowling Green, which also benefitted prosecutions in Owensboro.
“I’m proud of the shift away from being so Jefferson County-centric” and working more with other counties, Coleman said.
In Owensboro, the U.S. Attorney’s Office worked with law enforcement to bring federal firearms charges against a number of individuals in 2019. Being charged with a federal crime means, upon conviction, a defendant will serve a sentence without the possibility of parole.
“What we have done in Owensboro ... is look at gun cases and take the most violent offenders” off the street, he said.
Coleman said the illegal drug trade continues to be a leading cause of violence.
“Virtually all violent crime has some nexus to narcotics,” he said.
Of the collaboration with city and county agencies on investigations, Coleman said, “we are getting good sentences in federal court” across the district.
“The threat is there. The need to collaborate is greater than we’ve ever seen,” he said.
Coleman said he will go into private legal practice in Louisville.
“I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to serve, and I hope I’m afforded the opportunity to serve again.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
