The world crude oil market collapsed on Monday, with prices plunging to minus-$37.63 a barrel.
The New York Times explained it like this: “That means that if you happened to be in a position to take delivery of 1,000 barrels of oil in Cushing, Oklahoma, in the month of May — the quantity quoted in the relevant futures contract — you could have been paid a cool $37,630 to do so.”
It added, “That is about five tanker trucks’ worth, so any joke about storing the oil in your basement will have to remain just that.”
City Commissioner Larry Conder is a natural gas broker.
He keeps a close eye on the oil market.
And Conder sees something to worry about with the price collapse.
“A lot of small and medium oil producers are going to go out of business,” he said. “We may have only five or six left when this is over.”
Conder said: “In four or five months, we could see gas at $3, $4 or $5 a gallon. Nobody is going to drill with prices this low. And it will take time for producers to start back up when demand picks up.”
He said Monday “was an historic day. Some are calling it Armageddon for crude oil. They couldn’t find buyers.”
The main reason was because the world is running out of places to store oil with demand dropping dramatically with much of the world’s economy closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Yesterday may have been a fluke,” Conder said. “But nobody’s driving. Nobody’s flying. Nobody’s taking a cruise. We’re not using fuel. Gasoline prices are low because people are only filling up every six weeks.”
On Tuesday morning, at least 10 stations in Owensboro had prices below $1.05.
The cheapest was 99 cents.
How cheap is that?
“Wholesale gas prices are around 70 cents a gallon now,” Conder said.
The state adds a tax of 26 cents a gallon and the federal government adds another 18.4 cents.
That’s a combined 44.4 cents in taxes.
“Raising the gas tax was supposed to be a big issue with the General Assembly this year,” Conder said. “Our streets, roads and bridges haven’t had much attention in the last 10 years. But nothing happened.”
A news release from the state said the money the road fund receives from the gas tax was up 6% in March — $127.3 million or $7.2 million more than a year earlier.
But it added, “The road fund receipts for March also do not yet reflect the impact of lower economic activity related to the COVID-19 virus. April receipts will begin to reflect its impact.”
Conder said crude oil for delivery in June and July was selling at $15 a barrel on Tuesday.
In March, oil was selling for $43.44 a barrel — down from $56.21 in February.
The New York Times said, “Oil producers have been slower to cut back production, meaning there is a glut. All the usual places to store it are full, and hence the negative futures prices to enable the market to clear. There are only so many storage tanks.”
It added that falling oil price and other changes in the economy in the past month, “point to a deflationary collapse — a glut of supply of goods and services, and consequently falling prices — that surpasses anything seen in most people’s lifetimes.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
