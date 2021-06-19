According to new research released by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary of Education, the number of Kentuckians earning short-term credentials increased 110% over the last 13 years.
Locally, that number was higher. From the 2005-06 school year until 2018-19, Owensboro Community & Technical College saw an increase of 114% in the number of students earning short-term credentials such as certificates. When the 2019-20 school year was included in that computation, the number of credentials earned rose to 129%.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said 2019-20 was a “watershed year” in that the school reported its highest number of graduates.
Short-term credentials refer to certificates that require fewer than four years to complete, like associate’s degrees. For OCTC, many credential programs are stackable, which means they can go toward associate’s degrees. The school also has seen an increase in those degree programs as well in the last 10-13 years.
Williams said certificates are more important now than ever as people are trying to skill up into the job market quickly. A certification can be earned in sometimes two or fewer years, and that allows people to get out into the workforce with efficiency, and in a system that is more financially reasonable.
The CPE report, by Rajeev Darolia and titled “Certificates Awarded in Kentucky, 2005-2005 to 2018-19,” states that the colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System in Kentucky grants nearly all of the certificates in the commonwealth.
The report showed that there has been exponential growth in STEM fields, with the annual number of certificates awarded climbing 275%. During the 2005-06 school year, 1,125 STEM-related certificates were earned. That grew to 4,211 in 2018-19.
Skilled trades is still the most popular certification sought. There are about 12,000 certifications awarded annually that fall within that category. During the 13-year period discussed in the report, that category grew 127%. Specifically, certifications in health care rose 88% during that same time frame, the report said.
Over the past several years, OCTC has created several new programs within the skilled trade sector that have been popular in allowing people to enter the job market easier. Those programs, like carpentry, plumbing, and its Tech X multi-craft technologist program have a quick turnaround and allow students on-the-job training.
Programs like that could not be possible without the help and partnership of employers and industries, Williams said.
“They have helped us identify areas that need workers,” he said. “The new programs we rolled out, we are trying to tie those to the needs of the community.”
CPE President Aaron Thompson said this upward trend shows that postsecondary training is in high demand, and that short-term certificates are “a key component to reskilling Kentucky’s workforce following the pandemic.”
“It’s clear that stable, good-paying jobs almost always require some training after high school,” Thompson said. “However, higher education can take many forms other than a four-year, residential experience at a university, and I’m encouraged that so many Kentuckians are using short-term certificates to further their potential.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
