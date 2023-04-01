With the rising cost of food, college students are utilizing on-campus food pantries more than in previous years.
Sharmy Davis, interim associate dean of student affairs at Owensboro Community & Technical College, said so far this academic year, more than 900 students have visited the Pathfinder Pantry to receive food and hygiene products.
“During 2020-21, the pantry had 403 visitors, and during 2021-22, there were 920 visitors,” she said. “We don’t have an exact number for this year yet, but so far there’s been a significant increase.”
Davis said a large order was recently placed to replenish the pantry, but the shelves are already becoming bare again. She said hygiene items are more of a need right now for OCTC students.
“We are trying to stock it as fast we can,” she said. “It’s harder to stay on top of the need, and we don’t want there to ever not be something available that a student needs.”
The Pathfinder Pantry is accessible to any student on either campus from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The pantry is also available during summer months.
“We don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable,” Davis said. “Students can go in, grab what they need and leave.”
Davis said there are a few reasons as to why the Pathfinder Pantry is being used more now than in past years.
“There’s a lack of financial means for groceries and hygiene items,” she said. “We have talked about doing more fundraisers with the proceeds going to the pantry.”
OCTC does accept monetary and physical donations that will help fund and stock both the downtown and New Hartford Road locations.
“We are glad to be able to provide this service to students,” Davis said. “It’s heartbreaking and heartwarming, but I’m proud and thankful that we offer this service to students, and we’ll continue to try to support students the best we can.”
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation to the Pathfinder Pantry at OCTC can send checks to OCTC Foundation, Inc., attn: Mike Rodgers, executive director, 4800 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online gifts can be made at owensboro.kctcs.edu/giving/online-giving.aspx. For more information, call 270-686-4663.
Isaac Duncan, assistant dean of students at Brescia University, said approximately 100 students a year utilize the pantry on Brescia’s campus.
“It’s harder on a college budget to feed yourself,” he said. “The need has gone up over the years, and it’s well-utilized, especially during breaks when students stay on campus and the dining hall is closed.”
The Brescia pantry also offers hygiene products like towels, sheets and basic undergarments. The pantry is housed with the university’s career clothes closet.
Duncan said the university does not have refrigerated storage in the pantry.
The pantry is in the office of student affairs on the second floor of the Moore Center. For more information, contact Duncan at 270-686-4336.
Kentucky Wesleyan College has taken a different approach to its food pantry.
Shawn Tomes, vice president of mission and culture at KWC, said the college offers a food pantry ministry on a referral basis for students on campus.
“We’ve had fewer referrals this semester than last semester,” Tomes said. “We had a period with a higher increase post-COVID, coming out of the pandemic in 2022.”
Tomes said KWC has not experienced a lack of resources to keep its food pantry ministry going.
“The campus community and the partners connected to KWC have done a tremendous job of meeting the need,” he said.
The ministry provides referred students with food and hygiene products, as needed.
For more information on the ministry, visit kwc.edu/campus-life/campus-ministries or contact Tomes at 270-999-2612.
