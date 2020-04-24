When the students of Jacob Bryant’s future problem solvers team at College View Middle School join the statewide Future Problem Solvers competition Friday, April 24 and next week, they’ll have a distinct honor they probably weren’t expecting.
“They are going to be the only individuals representing (Daviess County Public Schools) right now, because of the lack of spring sports,” Bryant said.
“This is so important to them,” Bryant said.
Future problem solvers is an intensive competition where students research a topic that will require future action to address, such as poverty or a pandemic. The students debate solutions, discuss ways the issue can be addressed and present their findings.
“Future problem solvers was founded in 1974 by a gentleman who thought it was important for students to learn how to think, as opposed to what to think,” Bryant said. The students compete as a team and individually, and look for solutions, such as future technology.
The topic of this year’s state competition is global poverty, with students challenged to solve poverty 40 years from now. The team will have two hours to complete the proposal.
In the team competition, “they work together with all their ideas … and then they vote upon a written proposal,” Bryant said. “They all have to agree.”
The entire team, or the individual members, can advance from the state competition to the next event.
“If they advance out of the state competition ... they will compete against teams from around the world,” Bryant said.
If it sounds like work, it is, and Bryant said the team members have been preparing for the event by researching poverty, the topic for this year’s state competition.
“They have done a significant amount of research on how poverty affects society,” Bryant said. The group has also been meeting with Bryant via videoconferencing.
“They think this is fun,” Bryant said of the time and research has put into the competition. “It’s fun for them to research global issues.
Like much else this year, the competition will take place online. Not being able to compete in-person didn’t dissuade the team, Bryant said.
“I’m so proud of them,” he said. “There have been other teams that qualified and dropped out because they were not willing to adapt to the new technology” of competing online, Bryant said. For the College View team, “this was the number one thing they were looking forward to.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
