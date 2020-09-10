Kentucky Wesleyan College announced it will temporarily waive standardized test scores for the 2021-22 school year, and Brescia University officials have said they, too, are also offering a test-optional path on a case-by-case basis for students this fall.
Matthew Ruark, KWC vice president of admissions and financial aid, said that a lot of Kentucky students in the 2019-20 school year had already taken the ACT or SAT before schools shut down due to the pandemic. However, there were a lot of out-of-state students who had not, he said.
“Students have repeatedly had standardized testing dates canceled due to the pandemic, and should not be held accountable for something out of their control, he said. “Our goal is to be as flexible as possible in responding to our prospective student and family’s needs in a process that can already be quite stressful.”
Ruark said the college considers several items for admission, including ACT and SAT scores. By making those standardized test scores optional at this time because of the pandemic, KWC is now able to offer a “more personalized” admissions process.
Admissions counselors are delving deep into each student’s file to look at their academic success, involvement in school and community groups, and their interest in KWC, Ruark said.
“A standardized test score is an additional piece of information to consider, but certainly not the most important,” he said.
The Brescia University Faculty Admissions Committee is also considering students who have experienced issues due to the pandemic on a case-by-case basis, according to Chris Houk, Brescia vice president for enrollment management and executive director of BU Online.
Houk said the school will “always put the needs of the student first.”
“The Faculty Admissions Committee is monitoring the situation very closely and will make necessary adjustments such as offering a test-optional path as we progress through the fall,” Houk said.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia president, said the school is not considering making standardized tests completely optional at this time, and is waiving the test scores on an individual basis “if the testing was interrupted by the pandemic.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.