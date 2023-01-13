Several regional colleges and universities will host a free diversity conference at Owensboro Technical & Community College’s main campus at 4800 New Hartford Road on Feb. 2 and 3.
Sharmy Davis, interim associate dean of student affairs and director of cultural diversity at OCTC, said presidents from OCTC, Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College discussed wanting to put together a conference.
“I was approached by (OCTC president) Scott Williams to get a group together and start planning,” she said. “It started with KWC, Brescia and OCTC, and then it grew.”
Davis said Murray State University and Western Kentucky University heard about the conference and wanted to participate as well.
“Now it’s much bigger than we thought it was going to be, collaboration wise, which is great,” she said.
The goal in hosting this conference is to discuss different aspects of diversity.
“Some people don’t quite get what the definition of what diversity is; it’s not just about race,” Davis said. “We have sessions that focus on the present and future of Spanish in the United States, a ‘Cultural Competency and Me’ session, a panel discussion on disabilities, we have a panel on influential women and what they’re doing in the community of Owensboro and we also have a diversifying the workplace session.”
Davis said there is “something for everyone” at the conference.
“It’s going to hit on all aspects of diversity,” she said. “It’s not going to just be about education and diversity, but workforce, education, individual professional development and diversity.”
This is something that the colleges and universities are wanting to hold on an annual basis with each institution on a rotating basis of where the conference will be hosted.
“That’s if this is successful, which I feel like it will be,” Davis said. “We’ve had a great turnout and so many speakers have been interested. I think these same speakers would want to speak again next year.”
As of Wednesday, Davis said there were almost 100 people signed up to attend the conference.
“We want to get more so I encourage people to hurry up and register because it is a free conference,” she said.
Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. Those interested can find the conference agenda on the OCTC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OwensboroCTC.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
