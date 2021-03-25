While most area high schools are still ironing out the final details for their 2021 commencement ceremonies, colleges and universities in Owensboro have decided on graduation dates and times.
Kicking off the graduation season will be Western Kentucky University-Owensboro, which has devised a drive-thru option for students that will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 on WKU-O’s campus.
Judy Rouse, WKU administrative assistant, said students are encouraged to decorate their cars, and there will also be gift giveways for students. A tent will be placed in front of the building and the university’s famed mascot will be in attendance to greet attendees.
“If people want to get out and get a picture of our campus building, or with Big Red, they can,” she said.
Kentucky Wesleyan College will have its baccalaureate commencement at 10 a.m. April 24 in Steele Stadium, and in the event of rain, the location will be Jones Gymnasium on KWC’s campus, according to Eddie Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement.
The class photo will take place at 1 p.m. April 23 on the steps of the Administration Building, followed by graduation practice at 2 p.m. in the stadium, or the gymnasium if it rains.
Kenny said due to social distancing regulations there will be a limit of two tickets per graduate if the ceremony has to be moved indoors due to weather.
Brescia University will have its graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. May 8 in the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Students are being asked to bring a limited number of guests, said Rachel Whalen, Brescia’s director of public relations and marketing.
Now that the governor has opened up more opportunities for the public to be vaccinated, Whalen said, university officials felt more comfortable having a socially distanced indoor event.
That’s the reason why the school opted for the Sportscenter, as well, in order to allow for proper spacing out of graduates and their families.
“We also are inviting the 2020 grads if they would be interested in walking in a traditional fashion,” Whalen said, adding that there are still finer details being sorted in case the venue and date needs to be adjusted due to state regulations.
Rounding out the higher education graduation calendar will be Owensboro Community & Technical College, which is offering a variety of options for students to enjoy with their families. The first options will be from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. May 11-12. Both events are in-person and will take place in Blandford Hall in the Humanities Building.
At those events, students will sign up for times to walk the stage with their families in attendance. They also can have a photo taken with OCTC President Scott Williams and their family at that time, then proceed off the stage and out of the building, according to OCTC Vice President of Student Affairs Kevin Beardmore.
There also will be a drive-thru only event scheduled for May 13 for those families who do not feel comfortable meeting in person.
Beardmore said designing the graduations this way allows students to remember the event with their families, and celebrate their accomplishments in a safe way.
He said students will receive more information about the graduation events in the coming week.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
