Colleges and universities haven’t been immune to the staffing issues seen throughout most K-12 institutions, higher education officials report.
Locally, Brescia University is the only school that hasn’t communicated any issues filling positions, aside from coaches, according to Tammy Keller, Brescia’s director of human resources.
“We normally can fill most staff roles quickly,” Keller said.
Scott Williams, Owensboro Community & Technical College president, said it has been a little more difficult to find instructors and teachers as opposed to noninstructional staff. Specifically, instructors in the skilled trades and career technical areas can be difficult to find.
“It’s because the demand for those individuals in the skilled areas is so high across the commonwealth,” he said. “They are in demand, and they can pick and choose where they want to go.”
The education sector is also a little more limited as far as salaries go, he said.
For example, a skilled welder could likely make more money working in the welding field as opposed to teaching a welding course. It’s for this reason that colleges, universities and career and technical schools like OCTC have to get creative when offering benefit packages.
Teaching positions OCTC is struggling to fill include welding, HVAC technicians, biology, automobile technicians and computer information technology. OCTC has its allied health positions filled, which Williams said can sometimes be a struggle.
To a degree, the shortage was happening before the COVID pandemic began, but Williams said the past two years have definitely made filling positions more difficult.
“There’s just a shortage of teachers,” he said.
Eddie Kenny, Kentucky Wesleyan College vice president of advancement, said the school has been fortunate to retain a majority of its faculty and staff, especially throughout the pandemic.
KWC typically runs about 30-40 staff searches each year, and that has remained consistent.
What hasn’t been consistent, Kenny said, is the amount of applicants for each position posted, which is less than half of what KWC was accustomed to receiving.
There has also been a “higher than usual turnover in our custodial staff, specifically,” he said.
Kenny said the reduced number of applicants is something that has been discussed among the schools within the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, “and seems to be consistent across those institutions.”
“Our third-party campus vendors in dining services have experienced some workforce shortages and difficulty in retention,” Kenny said, adding that the institution has been fortunate to have positive and understanding students during this time.
