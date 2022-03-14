The annual Color Blast 5K will be held for the 10th time Saturday, March 19 at Moreland Park. While it’s a milestone for the event, it could also be the final staging of the race, depending on participation, according to Puzzle Pieces CEO Amanda Owen.
The Color Blast 5K is sponsored by Independence Bank and hosted by Puzzle Pieces, Team Karlie, Green River Area Down Syndrome Association and Dream Riders, all of whom work to assist those with disabilities and have partnered in the 5K since its inception.
Owen said the Color Blast began soon after Puzzle Pieces opened.
She said she wanted to come up with a big fundraiser that would not only celebrate those with disabilities, but create an opportunity to collaborate with other organizations to help raise funds and spread awareness.
The first year, she said, was one of the biggest events in Owensboro, with about 4,000 participants.
“Making it to 10 years is a triumph within itself,” she said. “In 10 years, most fundraisers kind of run their course and lose its steam and momentum, and just to still be around 10 years later to celebrate disability awareness is really important to all of our organizations.
“Our community has been amazing.”
The race is typically held during March in honor of Disability Awareness Month. Last year, however, it was pushed to August amidst COVID-19 concerns. The year before that, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.
With all of the rearranging due to COVID-19, Owen said it feels like the event has lost some of its momentum and, although registration numbers in general are higher this year than the past two events, they are down from years prior that brought out around 1,000 to 2,000 participants.
“This is what we’re trying to figure out, you know — are we 10 and done? We want people to come out to see if we’re going out with a bang or if it’s something we’re going to continue for another 10 years,” she said. “So we need people to participate.”
Anyone interested in signing up for the Color Blast 5K can do so online through RunSignUp.com or the Color Blast 5K Facebook event page.
Funds raised from the event are divided amongst the four host organizations, with a percentage given to WHAS Crusade for Children, founded by WHAS-TV.
Owens said the crusade provides grants to organizations that support individuals with special needs.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
