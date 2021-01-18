The ninth annual Color Blast 5K has been scheduled for August.
The Color Blast 5K is sponsored by Independence Bank and hosted by Puzzle Pieces, Team Karlie, Green River Area Down Syndrome Association and Dream Riders, all of who work to assist those with disabilities and have partnered in the 5K since its formation.
According to Puzzle Pieces Executive Director Amanda Owen, the inception of Color Blast in 2013 was soon after Puzzle Pieces opened in the community and she had an idea to collaborate with other community organizations to help raise funds, spread awareness and celebrate those with disabilities.
Owen said the race is typically held during March in honor of Disability Awareness Month. This year, however, it has been pushed to August amid COVID-19 concerns.
Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic outbreak in Kentucky, Owen said.
With the event being pushed to a warmer time of year, Owen said she hopes it will bring out more participants.
The first Color Blast 5K held in 2013 and was event’s biggest, with more than 4,000 participants, according to Owen. Since then, the race has brought about 1,000 to 2,000 entries annually.
“We’re really hoping that by pushing it to the summer this month due to COVID … that will bring more life to the event,” she said.
The race is set for Aug. 28. It will begin and end at Moreland Park in Owensboro. The early registration fee is $25, which will increase to $35 starting on Aug. 1.
Funds raised from the event are divided among the four host organizations with a percentage given to WHAS Crusade for Children, founded by WHAS-TV in Louisville.
Owens said the Crusade provides grants to organizations that support special needs individuals.
“Puzzle Pieces has been a recipient. If it hadn’t been for the Crusade, actually Puzzle Pieces probably would not have opened originally,” she said. “One of the things we wanted to do to honor that grant process … we decided we would give a percent back to them annually.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
