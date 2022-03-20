Although Saturday brought more rain than shine, the community still showed up for Puzzle Pieces’ 10th annual Color Blast run, bringing out a crowd of several hundred at Moreland Park.
Despite the rain and chilly weather, the crowd continued cheering, dancing to music and blasting off clouds of color as runners came through the finish line.
The event was a milestone for Puzzle Pieces, having been its first big fundraiser, to now withstanding a decade.
Participants this year showed up with a bang — of color, that is.
Grace Sandefur, who was running with some friends who came in from Lexington for the event, said they were there to run and have fun, but supporting Puzzle Pieces and their clients was the cherry on top for them.
“Everyone deserves love or support, no matter their disability,” she said.
Amy Rowe said this year was her first time participating in Color Blast, but she was all about the cause.
Rowe said her brother has Down syndrome, and she works with children who have special needs through Green River Area Development District.
“I see quite a few faces that I recognize out here,” she said. “It means something to me to come out and run for them.”
Zebbra Evans said she has been participating in the event since the beginning, alongside her daughter, who works for Puzzle Pieces.
Her son even began joining the duo for the run two years ago, making the event a family affair.
Evans said she typically volunteers, helping to throw colors, but decided to run last year and this year.
Heather Mattingly said this marks her fourth year participating in Color Blast.
She said she keeps coming back, not only to continue supporting Puzzle Pieces and their clients, but also just to have some good, old-fashioned fun.
“It’s fun, and these kids definitely need support, and they need people to cheer them on,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
