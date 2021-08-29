At 8 a.m. Saturday, 500 runners and walkers threw bags of multi-colored powder into the air to celebrate the start of the ninth annual Color Blast 5K at the corner of West Parrish Avenue and Hickman Avenue.
And through a rainbow-colored fog, they set out on their journey through the surrounding neighborhoods.
The temperature was in the upper 70s, warmer than most years when the event was held in March.
Amanda Owen, executive director of Puzzle Pieces, said, “This is the smallest number we’ve ever had. It breaks my heart. But we usually do it in March and school has started. I guess people are doing other things.”
The Color Blast was canceled last year by the coronavirus pandemic and pushed back from March this year for the same reason.
Some years have seen 2,200 or more runners.
Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for students.
Owen said the event should bring in between $8,000 and $10,000 for the four participating nonprofits — Puzzle Pieces, Dream Riders of Kentucky, Green River Area Down Syndrome Association and Team Karlie, an organization that provides people with physical disabilities the use of a special jogging stroller.
She said the organizations are trying to decide if they should go out with a blast next year on the 10th anniversary or if people want the event to continue.
“We’ll have to wait and see,” she said.
Eric Oden of Owensboro was participating for the first time.
“I do it for Puzzle Pieces,” he said. “It’s more about them than it is about me.”
LaDonna Burden was part of a 12-member family running together for the first time at the event.
“We want to get moving, get fit,” she said, “and to do something for a good cause.”
The youngest member of the family was her granddaughter, Eliana Dowell, who’s seven months old.
She got to ride in a stroller.
Owen said the runners get blasted with non-toxic colored powder three times along the route.
Nick Oller, Daviess County president of Independence Bank, which sponsors the Color Blast, said the bank’s involvement goes back a long way.
“We’re super excited to be here,” he told the crowd.
